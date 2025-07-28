Breaking: Dayton makes 2 lists of top bed bug infested cities

Volleyball: Fenwick will host Lakota East in match under the lights at Yeager Field

The 2010 and 2019 Falcons state championship teams will also be honored at the event.
Bishop Fenwick's Yeager Field will host Lakota East in a volleyball match under the lights on Sept. 13, 2025. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Bishop Fenwick's Yeager Field will host Lakota East in a volleyball match under the lights on Sept. 13, 2025. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Sports
By Debbie Juniewicz – Contributing Writer
16 minutes ago
X

Smack dab on the 50-yard line, the Bishop Fenwick volleyball team will make history as the Falcons will Volley Under the Lights this September.

A celebration of the Falcons past, present and future, the Fenwick girls will host Lakota East in the first-ever outdoor volleyball match under the lights at Yeager Field on September 13.

“It’s about showcasing our kids on a grand stage,” Fenwick coach Tyler Conley said. “The girls are very excited because they are the first and our seniors are over the moon.”

The 2024 Division V state runners-up return a core of tournament-tested players including all-state outside hitter Morgan Meiring, all-district libero Emerson Moser and all-district middle hitter Caroline Hinker. This year’s squad is already off to a strong start as the Falcons won the preseason Centerville Battle in the ‘Ville varsity tournament this summer.

The Bishop Fenwick girls volleyball team poses for a photo after winning the preseason Centerville Battle in the ‘Ville varsity tournament this summer. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

icon to expand image

Volley under the Lights will be more than a highlight for the current players as it will also be an opportunity to honor the Falcons legacy of success. Both the 2010 and 2019 state championship teams will be celebrated for their achievements as the returning alumni will be recognized before the varsity match and sit courtside on the field. The rest of the Falcons faithful can cheer on the home team from the portable bleachers.

The freshman match will get underway at 4 p.m., followed by the junior varsity at 5:45 p.m. The varsity match will begin at 7:30 p.m.

“We should be starting varsity just as the sun is setting and be playing under the lights,” Conley said. “It will be really special – something we want to make an annual event.”

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Reds: Noelvi Marte’s ability to play the outfield...
2
Wilmington bowler adds Greater Dayton USBC scholarship to her resume
3
Golf: UD’s Ben Cors win Metro Championship, setting tournament record...
4
Dayton Dragons: Sunday’s game canceled due to inclement weather
5
McCoy: Cincinnati Reds take early lead, pitching staff shuts the door...

About the Author

Debbie Juniewicz