‘Was this the most Bengals loss ever?’: Social media reacts to Cincinnati’s wild defeat in Buffalo

The Cincinnati Bengals playoff hopes were likely dashed in Buffalo.
The Bengals led by 10 points early in the fourth quarter, but back-to-back interceptions, including a pick-six, gave the Bills the lead and they held on for a 39-34 victory at Highmark Stadium.
Here’s how social media reacted to the Bengals loss in Buffalo:
The #Bengals had a 10-point lead with less than nine minutes left and end up falling 39-34 at Buffalo, after Joe Burrow threw INTs on back-to-back plays, including a game-changing pick six. Playoff chances back to looking very slim.— Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) December 7, 2025
FINAL: Bills 39, Bengals 34— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 7, 2025
Third and 15 and Josh Allen scrambles to end it. Geno Stone can't make the one-on-one tackle.
Goodnight. Bengals defense with one last ugly moment.
Two plays change everything.
Bengals fall to 4-9 and will have first losing record since 2020.— Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) December 7, 2025
Was this the most Bengals loss ever? What a rug pull - teased us with the possibility that they could win this game, win this division, and then ... lose like that.— Jeff Erickson (@Jeff_Erickson) December 7, 2025
Ending this game on two Burrow INTs was not on my bingo card today.— 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@BengalsCaptain) December 7, 2025
Bengals fans watching their team the last two seasons:— Kirk - Sombrero Enthusiast 🐊 🍊💇♂️ (@HeathenKirk) December 7, 2025
Joe Burrow walks into the locker room after a 39-34 loss in Buffalo.— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 7, 2025
Clinches first losing season for the #Bengals since Burrow's rookie season in 2020.
Hindsight and everything...— joshkirkendall.bsky.social (@Josh_Kirkendall) December 7, 2025
How will Zac Taylor respond to why the #Bengals decided not to go for an onside with over two minutes remaining.
Bills picked up a first down on all of their drives and the Bengals didn't force a single punt. Ik onside is a low pct play, but still..
There are 88 qualified LBs graded this season by PFF.— Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) November 3, 2025
The Bengals rookie LBs have the bottom 2 spots.
Barrett Carter is 87th out of 88.
Demetrius Knight Jr. is 88th out of 88.
Spending two premium picks on non-premium positions to get this production is as bad as it gets.
December 7, 2025
Being a sports fan is so dumb— Mark Chalifoux (@markchalifoux) December 7, 2025
