Breaking: Karen Wick, owner of Coco’s Bistro, former Dayton City Commission candidate, has died

‘Was this the most Bengals loss ever?’: Social media reacts to Cincinnati’s wild defeat in Buffalo

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during warmups before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during warmups before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Sports
By
20 minutes ago
X

The Cincinnati Bengals playoff hopes were likely dashed in Buffalo.

The Bengals led by 10 points early in the fourth quarter, but back-to-back interceptions, including a pick-six, gave the Bills the lead and they held on for a 39-34 victory at Highmark Stadium.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Bengals loss in Buffalo:

In Other News
1
Snow bowl stunner: Bengals blow 10-point lead, playoff chances in loss...
2
College football: Miami RedHawks are headed back to the Arizona Bowl
3
Bama, Miami in, Notre Dame out, Ohio State No. 2 in College Football...
4
Archdeacon: The ‘cornerstone’ team of Wright State basketball finally...
5
Wright State basketball: Deciding on a starting five always a work in...

About the Author