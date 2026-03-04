WATCH: Carroll, Chaminade Julienne advance in D-III regional semifinal wins March 3, 2026
Credit: Steven Wright
In Other News
1
Girls basketball: Alter clamps down, surges past Brookville in D-IV...
2
Girls basketball: Unbeaten Fairmont handles Newark to advance to first...
3
Boys basketball: Northridge pulls away from Dunbar in 4th, advances to...
4
Dayton basketball: Flyers secure top-four seed in A-10 tournament with...
5
Miami basketball: No. 19 RedHawks hold off late charge from Toledo to...