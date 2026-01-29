WATCH: Centerville High School’s stunning new state-of-the-art floor projection

Breaking: 1 dead in wrong-way crash after vehicle flees traffic stop in Moraine

By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Centerville High School has added a new experience for fans as part of its pregame festivities at campus games.

A state-of-the-art floor projection video is now shown on the court prior to the start of school’s games. With the lights turned off in the gym, the video highlights different parts of the floor with graphics and images of Elks’ players.

Footage is projected onto the floor through the use of the school’s new court mapping system software created by Luxedo and uses video of the student-athletes shot on a green screen by Megan Allen, who is the visual content director for the Centerville athletic department.

Check out our video of the display from the Wednesday, Jan. 28, boys basketball pregame when Centerville hosted Wayne.

ExplorePHOTOS: Wayne at Centerville, Jan. 28, 2026

Credit: Steven Wright

