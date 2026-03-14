WATCH: Chaminade Julienne players, coach Logan speak after D-III state championship win

Credit: Steven Wright

CJ coach Logan Allen and five players spoke in a news conference after a win over Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in a Div. III state finals game on March 13, 2026.
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