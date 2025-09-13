Breaking: Graham-Urbana football game halted to due threats of violence

WATCH: Springboro at Wayne football highlights, Sean Heisle intervivew

Credit: Bryant Billing

Sean Heisle had two interceptions, including a pick six that helped Wayne pull away in the third quarter of a 48-23 win over Springboro on Friday, Sept. 12.
