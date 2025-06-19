Wayne grad signs with WNBA team

A 6-foot-1 guard, Hall was drafted by the Indiana Fever in the second round of the WNBA draft in April, but the team waived her before the end of the preseason.

Roster Update: The Golden State Valkyries have signed guard @breezyhalll.



Hall will be available on Thursday against Indiana. pic.twitter.com/SXBRMdmt6L — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) June 18, 2025

She could make her WNBA debut Thursday night against the Fever after scoring 856 points in 147 games for South Carolina, where she was a two-year starter for head coach Dawn Staley.

Hall was one of three GWOC high school grads to be drafted in April.

Jordan Hobbs of Springboro and Michigan also was waived in the preseason, which is common for rookies in the 13-team league with 12-player rosters.

Per SBNaton.com, four second-round picks and 10 of 13 third-round picks did not make the opening-day roster with the team that drafted them.

Maddy Westbeld, a Fairmont grad who was the fourth pick in the second round, did make the Chicago Sky and has played in five games while her older sister, Kathryn, made the Phoenix Mercury as a 29-year-old rookie after spending several seasons playing overseas.

Kathryn is averaging 6.6 points and 3.5 rebounds as a starter for the Mercury.

Both Westbelds went to Notre Dame.