Breaking: Major Tipp City road to close for 3-4 weeks; Troy roundabout delayed

Wayne grad signs with WNBA team

Indiana Fever guard Bree Hall (23) drives to the basket past Brazil forward Taissa Queiroz (55) during the second half of an exhibition women's basketball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Bree Hall (23) drives to the basket past Brazil forward Taissa Queiroz (55) during the second half of an exhibition women's basketball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Sports
By
6 minutes ago
X

The Golden State Valkyries have signed former Wayne High School standout and college national champion Bree Hall.

The WNBA expansion club announced Wednesday night it had signed Hall, a rookie who spent four years at South Carolina, where she went to four Final Fours and won two national titles.

A 6-foot-1 guard, Hall was drafted by the Indiana Fever in the second round of the WNBA draft in April, but the team waived her before the end of the preseason.

She could make her WNBA debut Thursday night against the Fever after scoring 856 points in 147 games for South Carolina, where she was a two-year starter for head coach Dawn Staley.

Hall was one of three GWOC high school grads to be drafted in April.

Jordan Hobbs of Springboro and Michigan also was waived in the preseason, which is common for rookies in the 13-team league with 12-player rosters.

Per SBNaton.com, four second-round picks and 10 of 13 third-round picks did not make the opening-day roster with the team that drafted them.

Maddy Westbeld, a Fairmont grad who was the fourth pick in the second round, did make the Chicago Sky and has played in five games while her older sister, Kathryn, made the Phoenix Mercury as a 29-year-old rookie after spending several seasons playing overseas.

Kathryn is averaging 6.6 points and 3.5 rebounds as a starter for the Mercury.

Both Westbelds went to Notre Dame.

In Other News
1
Dayton offers scholarship to top-100 2026 recruit from Kansas
2
Toppin on Game 6: Pacers have to be ‘fearless’ to keep season alive
3
High school football: Middletown trio among 6 to announce verbal...
4
Familiar face takes over Dunbar HS football program
5
McCoy: Cincinnati Reds earn rain-shortened victory over Twins

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.