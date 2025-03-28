Wayne grad who played in First Four enters transfer portal

Juan Cranford, a Wayne High School graduate who saw his season end in the First Four, entered the transfer portal on Thursday.
A 6-foot-3 freshman guard, Cranford averaged 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 33 games. Saint Francis finished 16-17 but earned its first NCAA tournament berth since 1991, by winning the Northeast Conference tournament.
In the First Four, No. 16 seed Saint Francis lost 70-68 to No. 16 Alabama State on a last-second shot at UD Arena on March 18. Cranford had 18 points and seven rebounds in the game.
On Tuesday, Saint Francis announced it would move from Division I to Division III starting in the 2026-27 academic year. A day after that announcement, coach Rob Krimmel announced his retirement after 13 seasons.
Cranford is one of 14 players from Saint Francis in the portal.
Cranford won the NEC Rookie of the Year award. He led conference rookies in scoring and assists (59). He ranked second in field-goal percentage (45.2) and steals (31), third in 3-point percentage (37.4) and third in 3-pointers made (1.54).
IT’S OFFICIAL… @23Juan_Jr is in the transfer portal… New Chapter! Keep Goin son!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/QLmuIxCMJ8— Juan Cranford Sr (@juancthebarber) March 27, 2025
