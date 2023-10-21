Wayne-Springfield rematch headlines likely first-round playoff matchups

Wayne and Springfield needed almost every second to settle the score on Sept. 8. Part 2 happens this Friday night on the same turf in Huber Heights in the first round of the Division I, Region 2 playoffs.

Wayne (7-3) upset Centerville 32-16 Saturday night to ascend to the No. 5 seed. Springfield (5-5) defeated Northmont 14-3 to come in as the No. 12 seed, according to joeeitel.com. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will announce the official pairings Sunday.

The first meeting between the Warriors and Wildcats was the wildest finish of the season in the Miami Valley and beyond.

Wayne took a 21-7 lead early in the third quarter on senior Tyrell Lewis’ 74-yard touchdown pass to freshman Jamier Averette-Brown. But Springfield wasn’t finished. Jayvin Norman ran for a 66-yard touchdown with 4:59 left in the third quarter.

And the score stood at Wayne 21-14 until the final minute. Until Wayne fumbled in victory formation. Springfield inserted Ohio State cornerback recruit Aaron Scott at quarterback. He threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Norman. Then Da’Shawn Martin caught the two-point pass for a 22-21 Springfield lead.

Then Springfield did what no team does anymore: Kick to Wayne’s Averette-Brown and Jussiah Williams-West. They have combined for five touchdowns on kickoff returns. Williams-West got his second one on an 83-yard return with 14 seconds left for a 27-22 victory.

Other storylines looking ahead to the first round of the playoffs:

Ohio Heritage Conference showdown: Greeneview and Northeastern meet for the first time this season in Division V, Region 12.

Greeneview (7-3) is seeded 10th and won the OHC South with a 5-0 mark with a win 22-0 over Cedarville on Friday. Northeastern (7-3) is seeded No. 7 and finished third in the North behind West Jefferson and West Liberty-Salem.

Northeastern beat Greeneview 21-20 last year in overtime.

WOAC vs. TRC: Preble Shawnee (7-3) continued its recent run of success this season to earn a No. 11 seed in Division V, Region 12. The Arrows travel to No. 6 Milton-Union (7-3). The Bulldogs had one of the more surprising seasons after last season’s 10-0 regular-season team and regional finalist lost 18 seniors.

8 vs. 9: The Cedarville-Sidney Lehman Catholic matchup in Division VII, Region 28 isn’t in stone yet, but is highly probable.

What does a common opponent reveal about No. 8 Cedarville (7-3) playing host to No. 9 Lehman? Only that neither fared as well as hoped against Southeastern. Lehman lost 30-21 at Southeastern on Aug. 26. Cedarville lost at Southeastern 21-13 on Oct. 6.

Top seeds: The top seeds in regions involving Southwest District teams are: Lewis Center Olentangy (9-1) in Division I, Region 2, Milford (10-0) in Division I, Region 4, Cincinnati Anderson (9-1) in Division II, Hamilton Badin (10-0) in Division III, Clinton-Massie (10-0) in Division IV, Valley View (9-1) in Division V, Williamsburg (9-1) in Division VI and Marion Local (10-0) in Division VII.