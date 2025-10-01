Wayne, Springfield will play earlier Friday with limited attendance after large fight 2 years ago

There was a large fight in the parking lot after the last Springfield at Wayne game in 2023.

To help prevent that from happening again, the time change was made, and there are other new procedures.

• Gates will open at 5 p.m.

• There will be no online ticket sales. Fans can buy tickets at the gate.

• There will be a limited number of tickets sold on the home and visitor’s sides.

According to a press release, students who want to attend the game must meet certain criteria.

• “Students who want to attend the game will be required to present a current school ID card for entry.”

• “Weisenborn Junior High students will be required to give their student ID number for entry.”

• “Elementary school students will be admitted only when accompanied by an adult.

“Fans entering the stadium must choose the home or visitor’s side. Changing sides during the game will be prohibited.”

There will be extra security and law enforcement officers at the game, and there will be extra lighting in the parking lot and other areas of the stadium.

“Safety is our paramount concern for spectators from both communities,” Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Jason Enix said in a press release. “We believe these measures will help contribute to a positive atmosphere at what will certainly be a terrific high school football game Friday.”