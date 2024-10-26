Week 10 roundup: Fairmont wins share of first GWOC title; Marion Local sets state record for consecutive wins

Calvin Svoboda scored the lone touchdown for ‘Creek.

Fairmont finishes the regular season at 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the GWOC, sharing the conference title with Centerville, and is set to host a first-round playoff game.

OTHER GAMES

Marion Local 35, Coldwater 0: Unbeaten Marion Local set the state record for consecutive victories with its 58th straight win, passing the mark set by Delphos St. John’s in 2000. It also marked the 10th consecutive Midwest Athletic Conference title for the Flyers.

Springboro 10, Miamisburg 3: Mattias Brunicardi ran in a 33-yard touchdown on fourth down to give ‘Boro the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Jay Greenberg nailed a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Troy 31, Sidney 20: Aiden Kirkpatrick rushed for 140 yards with two touchdowns and Dakota Manson had 149 yards on the ground with a TD along with a kickoff return for a score to lead Troy. Ethan New set a handful of Sidney single season records, surpassing the total offense and passing yardage mark set by Steve Williams in 1968 and the touchdown record set by Isaiah Bowser in 2017.

Piqua 44, Fairborn 27: Caiden Thomas finished 17-of-22 with 187 yards with three touchdowns through the air to go with 87 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground to lead Piqua. Zyaire Cavitt and Cameron Faircloth ran for a pair of TDs apiece for Fairborn.

Butler 27, Stebbins 19: Jace Love, Deryl Taylor and Anthony McFarland each tallied a rushing touchdown for Butler and Mason Reckner hit Julius Rusk on a 43-yard TD pass. Devin McCormick had a rushing and passing score in a losing effort for Stebbins.

West Carrollton 30, Greenville 8: Brycen Bauer-Jones was 7-of-14 with two touchdown throws to go with 126 rushing yards in leading West Carrollton to its first victory of the season.

Indian Lake 27, North Union 6: Quest Clay, Noah Shirk and Drake Cosby each ran for a touchdown and Indian Lake secured the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River title.

Northwestern 35, Springfield Shawnee 20: Ried Smith threw two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead Northwestern. Mason McDermott and Luke Fissel each hauled in a TD pass.

Valley View 61, Waynesville 21: Brody Gibbs rumbled for 231 yards with three touchdowns and Anthony Valenti tacked on two rushing and two passing TDs to help Valley View secure the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division title outright.

Bellbrook 14, Ross 7: Noah Barrios gave Bellbrook the go-ahead score with a 96-yard kickoff return in the second quarter. Vincent Epifano added a 2-yard TD run. The win gave Bellbrook the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division title outright.

Brookville 23, Franklin 7: Jayden Resor rushed for two touchdowns and Walt Adams ran in one and kicked a 29-yard field goal to lead Brookville.

Winton Woods 28, Lebanon 14: Luke Faler dished out a pair of touchdown throws to Cam Williams in a losing effort for Lebanon.

Ansonia 70, Mississinawa Valley 6: Ansonia finished 9-1, winning the Western Ohio Athletic Conference for the third consecutive season.

Preble Shawnee 62, Dixie 0: Brody Morton was 10-of-11 for 187 yards with two touchdowns to pace Preble Shawnee. Lane Lovely and Ethan Mauller added two TD runs apiece.

Arcanum 30, Bradford 0: Luke Midlam returned a kickoff and a fumble for a touchdown and M.J. Macy rushed for 143 yards with a TD for Arcanum.

Northridge 46, Lehman Catholic 14: Chris Evans accounted for four touchdowns to lead Northridge, which won the Three Rivers Conference title outright.

Trotwood-Madison 42, Thurgood Marshall 0: Dallas Shehee threw two touchdowns and Daylan Dennis ran for a pair of TDs to lead Trotwood.

Greeneview 42, Cedarville 8: Greeneview capped off an unbeaten regular season an Ohio Heritage Conference South title with a win in the Battle of 72.

West Liberty-Salem 29, Fairbanks 27: The win secured the Ohio Heritage Conference North title outright for WLS.

Mechanicsburg 37, Triad 0: Ronnie Thomas ran for a touchdown on offense and piled up four sacks on defense for ‘Burg. Conner Eyink and Chris Ritchie accounted for a pair of TDs apiece.