Week 10 roundup: Springfield tops Northmont; Troy, Butler, Tipp share MVL Miami Division title; Waynesville upsets Valley View

Jayvin Norman ran for a pair of touchdowns and the Springfield defense held strong in a 14-3 win over visiting Northmont on Friday night.

Norman scored on an 8-yard run in the second quarter and broke loose on an 83-yarder in the third, finishing with 114 yards.

Bryce Sherrock spurred the Springfield defense with nine tackles and a forced fumble while Jackson Heims recorded two sacks.

Christian Moncrief hit a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter for Northmont.

OTHER GAMES

Troy 44, Sidney 7: Dakota Manson and Devon Strobel ran for two touchdowns apiece and Logan Ullery added a TD run to help Troy secure a share of the Miami Valley League Miami Division title. Sidney also secured the MVL Valley title.

Butler 7, Stebbins 6: Tayven Crump broke loose on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Luke Seibert in the first quarter and the Butler defense held on the rest of the way to earn a share of the MVL Miami Division title.

Tippecanoe 41, Xenia 14: The victory gave Tippecanoe a share of the MVL Miami Division title.

Waynesville 49, Valley View 40: Waynesville put the game away with a late touchdown to hand Valley View its first loss on the year. The two teams shared the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division title. Caden Henson threw for two touchdowns and ran for four for Valley View.

Fairborn 14, Piqua 10: J.T. Smith scored on a quarterback keeper with 19 seconds to play to give Fairborn a playoff-clinching win. Smith also had a 39-yard TD pass to Zyaire Cavitt. Jericho Burns scored a TD for Piqua.

West Carrollton 26, Greenville 21: Seniors Dexter Pitts, Antonio Robinson, Kevin Davis and Brandon Foster each scored a touchdown for West Carrollton.

Bellbrook 37, Ross 13: The victory brought home a fourth consecutive Southwestern Buckeye League title for Bellbrook, winning the Southwestern Division.

Brookville 43, Franklin 21: Keegan Mehr threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns to lead Brookville. Kory Davis hauled in two TDs and Jake Lenser ran for two scores.

Eaton 17, Carlisle 7: Chris Atkins connected with Leslie Orr and Brayden Deem on touchdown throws and Jon Hewitt drilled a field goal late to seal the win for Eaton. E

Alter 21, Chaminade Julienne 14: Gavin Connor hit Noah Jones on a 21-yard touchdown throw with 1:17 to play to give Alter the win.

Greeneview 22, Cedarville 0: Greeneview took home its third consecutive Ohio Heritage Conference South title in the Battle of 72.

Trotwood-Madison 42, Thurgood Marshall 6: Tim Carpenter accounted for five touchdowns to lead Trotwood. Marlon Howard Jr. caught two TD passes from Carpenter.

Dunbar 38, Ponitz 0: Dunbar clinched the City League trophy outright with the win on Thursday.

Twin Valley South 41, Tri-County North 16: Cais Kingsley scored three touchdowns to bring the Panther trophy south.

Riverside 28, Milton-Union 0: Riverside handed Milton-Union its first ever loss in the Three Rivers Conference, wrapping up the conference title in the process.

Marion Local 35, Coldwater 14: With its 42nd consecutive win, Marion Local won its eighth consecutive Midwestern Athletic Conference championship. Justin Knouff led the way with four touchdown passes.

Ansonia 46, Mississinawa Valley 6: Ansonia won the Western Ohio Athletic Conference title and wrapped up the school’s second ever undefeated season.

Lebanon 19, Winton Woods 14: Charlie Smith returned an interception for a touchdown and Luke Roddy and Luke Faler each had a TD run to lead Lebanon.