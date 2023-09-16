Week 5 roundup: Centerville rallies past Northmont; Fairmont wins 2nd straight; Butler beats Xenia; Alter tops Bellbrook

Centerville pulled ahead in the fourth quarter and held on for a 14-13 win at Northmont.

Parker Johnson put Centerville on the board in the first quarter with a 1-yard run.

Northmont stormed back in the third quarter, tying the game with a Calilien Grant 6-yard rush and pulling ahead on an 82-yard pass from Deuce Cortner to Dalin Wilkins.

Centerville got the decisive score in the fourth when Bryce Cowgill hauled in a 25-yard TD pass from Drake Wells, and the defense held on the rest of the way.

Wells finished 13-of-19 with 99 yards and Parker Johnson ran for 87 yards to lead Centerville.

Deuce Cortner was 15-of-23 for 286 yards and Dalin Wilkins had six catches for 173 yards for Northmont.

Centerville improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. Northmont fell to 3-2, 0-2.

OTHER GAMES

Fairmont 17, Springboro 7: Fairmont scored on a fourth-down play late in the fourth quarter to put the game away, picking up a second straight win to open conference play.

Butler 28, Xenia 21: Kaiden Bates rumbled into the end zone on a 23-yard scamper in the closing seconds for Butler. Bates racked up 157 rushing yards with two touchdowns. Elijah Johnson had 224 rushing yards with two scores for Xenia.

Stebbins 44, Fairborn 22: Devin McCormick connected with RayVonn Harris on a pair of touchdown throws and Andre McConnell ran for three touchdowns to lead Stebbins. McCormick finished with 238 passing yards, Harris had five catches for 103 yards and McConnell rushed for 102 yards. J.T. Smith ran for three touchdowns for Fairborn.

Sidney 42, West Carrollton 0: Julius Spradling ran for a touchdown, threw for another and added a kickoff return for a score to lead Sidney. Tank Fleming caught a TD and tacked on a punt return for a score.

Piqua 35, Greenville 7: Jericho Burns paced Piqua with four touchdown runs. Ky Warner tossed a 29-yard TD pass to Carson Hawk.

Valley View 35, Eaton 27: Caden Henson scrambled for two touchdowns and threw for a third, all in the second quarter, as Valley View rallied from an early 14-0 deficit. Micah Valenti finished with 20 carries for 109 yards along with a TD catch. Cordis Berard ran for 135 yards with a touchdown for Eaton.

Brookville 42, Middletown Madison 21: Kory Davis racked up 216 rushing yards with four touchdowns to lead Brookville. Keegan Mehr and Jake Lenser each added a TD run. Kaden Sarbaugh highlighted Middletown Madison with a 26-yard fumble return for a TD.

Alter 20, Bellbrook 13: Gavin Connor ran in all three touchdowns for Alter, and the defense forced a turnover on downs with 2:05 to play to seal the win.

Withrow 21, Trotwood-Madison 7: Officials called the game in the third quarter after a fight broke out. According to Jared Luginbill of Prep Red Zone, the sidelines cleared after a Trotwood interception.

Loveland 37, Lebanon 31, OT: Luke Faler went 28-of-38 for 278 yards with two touchdown passes and Alex Klein had a pair of rushing scores but Lebanon fell in overtime.