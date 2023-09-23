Week 6 Roundup: Troy tops Piqua; Fairborn tops Xenia; Alter blanks Carroll

In the 139th meeting of the Battle on the Miami, Troy blanked Piqua 14-0 on Friday night.

Aidan Gorman put Troy on the board with a 38-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

It was still 7-0 when Logan Ullery picked off a Piqua pass in the fourth quarter and Troy capitalized on the turnover with a Jahari Ward rushing TD.

Jayden Hackney grabbed an interception on the ensuing drive to seal the win.

Cam’ron Couch tallied eight tackles, 1.5 for loss, and was named MVP.

The win gives Troy the lead in the rivalry series, 67-66-6.

Troy improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the Miami Valley League. Piqua dropped to 1-5 and 1-4.

OTHER GAMES

Centerville 16, Springboro 6: Bryce Cowgill hauled in a touchdown pass from Drake Wells and Leland Gantz drilled three field goals, two from 48 yards out, for Centerville.

Sidney 49, Greenville 7: Tucker Herron threw five touchdowns, three to Tank Fleming, and added a rushing TD to lead Sidney.Herron finished 15-of-25 for 202 yards through the air. On the ground Isaiah Foster tallied 107 rushing yards with one score. Evan Manix highlighted Greenville with an 80-yard touchdown run.

Fairborn 28, Xenia 21: Zyaire Cavitt tallied 165 rushing yards with a touchdown, J.T. Smith passed for two fourth quarter TDs and Corbin McCoy-Bush blocked a field goal and returned it for a score to lead FairbornElijah Johnson had all three of Xenia’s scores, finishing with 105 rushing yards in the loss.

Stebbins 23, West Carrollton 20: Lavelle Lyles scored the game-winning touchdown on a 24-yard run with 50 seconds for Stebbins. Lyles had 213 rushing yards and three TDs.

Alter 42, Carroll 0: Noah Jones rumbled for three touchdowns, Gavin Connor connected with Michael Russ on two TD throws to lead Alter.

Valley View 49, Oakwood 0: Caden Henson finished 11-of-14 for 116 yards with three touchdowns to lead Valley View. Anthony Valenti hauled in two TD throws and Micah Valenti added a pair of scoring runs.

Brookville 35, Carlisle 7: Keegan Mehr passed for 121 yards with a touchdown throw to Sam Fullenkamp and tacked on a pair of rushing scores to pace Brookville. .

Waynesville 30, Ross 7: Trenton Davis and Garrett Lundy each returned a kickoff for a score and Lundy added a 60-yard breakaway touchdown run for Waynesville. Riley Caldwell ran in the lone score for Ross.

Lebanon 14, Turpin 11: Luke Faler dished out a pair of touchdown passes to Lukas Roddy and the Lebanon defense held off a Turpin rally.

Indian Lake 34, Graham 7: Burke Lillard threw for 139 yards with three touchdowns to go with 136 rushing yards and one score for Indian Lake.

Greeneview 48, Greenon 0: Alex Horney hit Jacob Daugherty on three touchdowns, Cooper Payton rushed for three more.

Marion Local 14, Versailles 13: Marion Local survived a scare in a battle of No. 1 state-ranked Midwest Athletic Conference teams. Versailles scored in the final minutes but missed the extra point and Local went on to collect its 38th consecutive win.