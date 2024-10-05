Week 7 Roundup: Centerville wins 500th game; Fairmont, Springboro roll; Marion Local streak reaches 55 games

The win also moved Centerville into a four-way tie for the lead in the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

Centerville, Fairmont, Springfield and Springboro each hold a 3-1 record in conference play.

Centerville moved to 4-3 overall, while Miamisburg dropped to 1-6.

OTHER GAMES

Fairmont 42, Northmont 13: Logan Doty and Damien Pattin each ran for a pair of touchdowns to pace Fairmont. Brock Baker added a TD throw to Kameron Thornton and Scott Conley returned a fumble for a score. Brady Lupton threw a touchdown and Calilin Grant ran in a score in the loss for Northmont.

Springboro 38, Beavercreek 0: Max Miller connected with Brayden Wilhite on a 33-yard strike to put ‘Boro on the board. Mattias Brunicardi tacked on two rushing TDs and Nick Bratton highlighted the defense with a fumble recovery in the end zone.

Tippecanoe 42, Sidney 6: Xavier Melton rushed for 121 yards with three touchdowns and Larkin Thomas threw for 199 yards with two TDs to lead undefeated Tippecanoe.

Piqua 44, West Carrollton 0: Jericho Burns rumbled for 136 yards with three touchdowns to pace Piqua. Caiden Thomas tacked on a TD throw to Noah Coleman and Rayshawn Garrett had a rushing score.

Butler 14, Fairborn 7: Luke Moeller threw a 37-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Julius Rusk in the second half for Butler. Zyaire Cavitt ran in the lone Fairborn touchdown.

Brookville 28, Oakwood 14: D.J. Moore and Jake Lenser each rushed for over 100 yards with two touchdowns apiece to lead Brookville. Jackson Thobe threw two touchdowns for Oakwood in the loss.

Lebanon 22, Milford 16: Daniel Wallace ran in the game-winning touchdown from eight yards out with just under a minute to play. Alex Klein and Luke Faler also each notched a rushing TD.

Badin 56, Carroll 7: Declan Brown scored two touchdowns, one of them a 55-yard punt return, and Lem Grayson had two rushing TDs to lead Badin. Jayden Crawford scored on a 78-yard breakaway touchdown for Carroll.

Northwestern 9, North Union 7: An Allen Price safety put Northwestern ahead in the third quarter and the defense held the lead the rest of the way. Preston Allen led the effort with 10 total tackles and a sack.

Marion Local 62, Fort Recovery 0: Marion Local won its 55th consecutive game, tied for the third longest streak in OHSAA history.

Coldwater 52, Delphos St. John’s 7: Head coach Chip Otten recorded his 200th career victory.