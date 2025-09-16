Where are they now: Update on Dayton Flyers playing overseas

There are a number of former Flyers playing overseas. Here’s an update on where they are:

• Devin Oliver: A senior in the 2013-14 season when Smith was a freshman, Oliver returned to Japan this season to play for Saitama.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s never easy leaving your home, leaving the people you love, but man I am so excited to get back to Japan,” Oliver wrote on X in August. “Just to see the beautiful country but also get back to doing what I love most, playing the GAME!”

Oliver played for different teams in Japan for three seasons (2021-24) before spending last season with Taipei Taishin in Taiwan and SLUC Nancy in France. He also has played in Belgium, Italy, Slovenia, Turkey and Germany in a 12-year career.

• Vee Sanford: The hero of Dayton’s victory against Ohio State in the 2014 NCAA tournament is playing in France, where he has spent the majority of his career, with Loon Plage this season. • Josh Cunningham: The former Dayton forward has played in New Zealand, Venezuela and Uruguay in recent years and is now playing in Mexico with Gambusinos Fresnillo. He’s averaging 7.5 points this season. • Ryan Mikesell: After three seasons in Germany and two in France, Mikesell will play in England with the London Lions. The team plays an exhibition game Thursday before opening the regular season later this month. Mikesell played for Dayton from 2015 through 2020. • Jordy Tshimanga: A center for Dayton in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, Tshimanga will play in Taiwan with Taipei Taishin, the same team Oliver played with at the start of the 2024-25 season.

Tshimanga played in his home country, Canada, last season with the Winnipeg Sea Bears and in Mongolia with Khasin Khuleguud. He also spent time in Taiwan with the Kaohsiung Steelers.

• Rodney Chatman: Like Tshimanga and Mikesell, Chatman was a key player on Dayton’s 29-2 team in 2019-20. He will play in England this season with the Sheffield Sharks for the second straight season. He averaged 18 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season for Sheffield before suffering a season-ending injury.

“I’m very happy to have signed for the 2025-26 season,” Chatman said in a press release. “Although I joined the team partway through the season, I felt very comfortable in the locker room and with the team so it’s great to be back. The fans are fantastic both home and away and I thoroughly enjoy playing in front of you all; it makes a real difference. I feel like I have unfinished business after the injury last season, so I’m looking forward to building on the success we had as a team and aiming for more this season.”