Where does Dayton rank in first NCAA Evaluation Tool release

The ranking, updated every day throughout the season, was first released Monday.

Dayton’s best victories are against No. 122 Georgetown and No. 167 Marquette. Its losses are to No. 154 Cincinnati (5-2) and No. 13 Brigham Young (6-1). It plays No. 114 East Tennessee State (6-1) on Tuesday at UD Arena and No. 31 Virginia (6-1) on Saturday in Charlotte this week.

Michigan, Duke, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Gonzaga are the top-five teams.

Ohio State (6-1) is No. 63. Miami (6-0) is No. 108. Wright State (4-4) is No. 169.

Dayton ranked 40th in the first NET ranking in the 204-25 season and finished at No. 71.

Dayton has finished higher than its initial ranking five times in seven seasons Here’s where Dayton has started in the NET and where it has finished over the years:

• In the 2023-24 season, Dayton ranked 42nd in the first NET ranking and finished at No. 23.

• In the 2022-23 season, Dayton ranked 163rd in the first NET ranking and finished 78th.

• In the 2021-22 season, Dayton ranked 95th in the first NET ranking and finished 52nd.

• In the 2020-21 season, Dayton was No. 111 in the first ranking and finished 90th.

• In the 2019-20 season, Dayton debuted at No. 10 and finished the season at No. 3.

• In 2018-19, the first season of the NET, Dayton ranked 47th in the first release and 69th at the end of the season.