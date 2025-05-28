Who was nominated for the Bengals ‘Ring of Honor’?

The nominees for this year’s class include: Kicker Jim Breech (1980-92), running back James Brooks (1984-91), wide receiver Cris Collinsworth (1981-88), safety David Fulcher (1986-92), offensive guards Dave Lapham (1974-83) and Max Montoya (1979-89), cornerback/return specialist Lemar Parrish (1970-77), tight end Bob Trumpy (1968-77) and linebacker Reggie Williams (1976-89).

Bengals season ticket members and suiteholders can vote for two “legends” in the Bengals app through June 6, and the top vote-getters will be honored during halftime of that Oct. 26 game against the Jets, which comes during the mid-point of an important stretch of home games.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The two inductees will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Corey Dillon, Boomer Esiason, Chad Johnson, Tim Krumrie, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

According to a press release from the team, after this year, the Bengals will “review and explore ways to reshape aspects of the Ring of Honor to ensure it remains relevant and sustainable now and into the future.”

More information on potential changes will be announced ahead of the 2026 Bengals Ring of Honor voting process.