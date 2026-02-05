Who wins the big game? Here are the Dayton Daily News staff predictions for Super Bowl LX

Tom Archdeacon, Hall of Fame Sports Columnist

Prediction: Bad Bunny. I don’t care, I’m just pulling for Bad Bunny. Good guy. Great choice.

Ashley Bethard, Editor & Chief Content Officer

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Patriots 23. I’m cheering for the Seahawks, because I can’t in good conscience root for the Patriots (even though their talent and track record are undeniable).

Michael Cooper, Sports Editor

Prediction: Seahawks 28, Patriots 10. I’m rooting for the Seahawks because I can’t watch Drake Maye win a Super Bowl before Joe Burrow.

Mandy Gambell, Lifestyles Editor

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Patriots 20. The Seahawks’ colors navy blue and glow-up green are basically the coolest in the NFL. Let my incredible wisdom guide your sports gambling choices.

Rich Gillette, Managing Editor

Prediction: Patriots 24, Seahawks 20. I can’t root for NFC teams ever since San Francisco ruined by childhood with wins over the Bengals.

David Jablonski, Sports Writer

Prediction: Seahawks 7, Patriots 6. I don’t pay much attention to the NFL when the Bengals have a down year, which is often, but I hear the numbers 6 and 7 are popular these days.

Hal McCoy, Hall of Fame Reds Beat Writer

Prediction: Seattle 21, New England 6. Sam Darnold will have so much time to pass that he can tie his shoes in the pocket because the New England defensive line couldn’t rush a sorority.

Rick McCrabb, Contributing Writer

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Patriots 20. The more explosive offense wins when two great defensive teams meet.

Kyle Nagel, Senior Manager of Audience Engagement

Prediction: Patriots 21, Seahawks 17. The Titans made a mistake by not putting their trust in Mike Vrabel, but I will.

Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Patriots 14. Seattle brings the recipe for success with the best defense in the league during the regular season (28.4 points allowed per game) and the best offense during the playoffs (first in EPA per play among 14 qualifying teams, per Next Gen Stats).

Rob Rohr, Publisher

Prediction: Patriots 23 (as much as it pains me to pick them), Seahawks 21. Mike Vrabel is a great coach and a former Buckeye.

Steven Wright, Sports Writer

Prediction: Patriots 19, Seahawks 13, OT. TreVeyon Henderson scores the winning touchdown to complete his rookie season and remind the Seahawks they should have run Marshawn Lynch.

