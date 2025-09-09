Who’s your pick? Vote for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week

Voting is open for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week for competitions played the week of Sept. 1 through Sept. 6.
Kendall Bosse, Ross girls volleyball: The senior became the school’s all-time kills leader and passed the 1,000 career kills mark against Edgewood on Thursday, Sept. 4.
Jordan Brown, Meadowdale football: The senior quarterback threw for 207 yards and three TDs and rushed for 80 yards and a score as the Lions beat Troy Christian 48-0.
Sean Heberling, Fenwick football: The senior wide receiver caught two touchdown passes and had a game-sealing interception in the Falcons 24-17 win over Franklin.
Turner Lachey, Lehman Catholic football: The senior quarterback threw for 422 yards and five TDs as the Cavaliers beat Fort Loramie 43-24.
Atuganile Mwamukonda, Alter girls soccer: The junior scored four goals in a win against Legacy Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 2 and then scored all three goals to lead Alter to a 3-2 win over Waynesville on Thursday.
Jacoby Newman, Northeastern football: The senior wide receiver scored three TDs — one on the ground, one through the air and another on a punt return — as the Jets beat Greeneview 32-0.
Larkin Thomas, Tippecanoe football: The junior quarterback threw for 275 yards and five TDs and rushed for another score as the Red Devils beat Fairborn 55-7.
Mya VanderWoude, Fairmont girls volleyball: The junior set a Fairmont record with 14 blocks as the Firebirds snapped Centerville’s 57-match winning streak in the GWOC on Tuesday.
Ava Walker, Beavercreek girls soccer: The sophomore scored 5 goals leading her soccer team to two victories. She scored two goals in a 3-2 win over Northmont on Tuesday and scored a career-best three goals in 4-2 win over Hilliard Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Gage Walling, Beavercreek boys soccer: The senior netted both goals in a 2-0 win over Chaminade Julienne on Saturday, Sept. 6. Walling also scored twice in a win against Northmont on Tuesday.
