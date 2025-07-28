Wilmington bowler adds Greater Dayton USBC scholarship to her resume

Fisher quickly made up for lost time, climbing the youth ranks and later becoming an all-state bowler at Wilmington High School. The 2025 Hurricane graduate recently received the Greater Dayton United States Bowling Congress Kurt Gostel Scholarship. The award – named in honor of the longtime Dayton bowling coach – is presented annually to graduating seniors who contribute to the community and excel in the classroom as well as on the lanes.

The late bloomer dominated the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference as a four-time Bowler of the Year. Fisher has posted a 212 career high average, a 299 high game and a 754 high series. She was a three-time sectional champion and three-time state qualifier.

“Being state runner-up is the high school accomplishment I am most proud of,” she said. “And I had my team with me, since we made the final four, so that was really special.”

Fisher placed second at state in 2024 by just a single pin, 652-653, to Boardman’s Kaitlyn Greenaway. And the Hurricane finished fourth in the Division I girls team event. Beyond high school competition, Fisher also won the prestigious Greater Dayton USBC Angie Kreitzer Queens Memorial Tournament in 2023 and placed third in 2024.

For all her success on the lanes, Fisher also excelled in the classroom. The National Honor Society member – who earned an honors diploma from Wilmington High School – graduated with a 3.86 GPA.

“Kylie is the very definition of determination,” Clinton Massie coach Tyler Hayslip said. “The countless hours she has devoted to perfecting her skills on the lanes are reflected in her remarkable accomplishments. What makes Kylie stand out even further is her ability to balance these athletic accomplishments with academic excellence and community involvement.”

The four-year student council member regularly volunteered in a variety of activities including blood drives, food drives and a book drive for a literacy foundation. Fisher also volunteered regularly with youth bowlers at Royal Z Lanes.

Fisher, like fellow Gostel Scholarship recipient Kaylie Hoff, will move on to the collegiate ranks at Wright State University in the fall as an early childhood education major.

“It’s definitely important to have a team you fit into and I feel like that’s Wright State,” Fisher said. “And when you’re having fun, you’re more likely to win.”

And Fisher definitely enjoys winning.