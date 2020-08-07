Winker getting used to DH in slow start to season

Entering a game Friday night in Milwaukee, the Reds hadn’t scored in 23 innings. Winker is one of three Reds starters hitting below .200. Eugenio Suarez is hitting .091. Freddy Galvis is hitting .194. Nick Castellanos (.333) is the only Reds regular hitting above .250

Winker hit first in the order in the second and third games of the season but dropped to fourth on July 28 and has since moved between the fifth and six spots. He has started one game in left field and the rest at DH.

Matt Davidson, Christian Colon and Aristides Aquino have each started one game at DH.

Winker started 86 games last season, and 59 of those starts came in left field. He has tried to get used to not playing the field.

“I literally remove myself from the game and then come back to it,” Winker said. “That’s something that’s new to me. Usually, after an at-bat, you go run the bases and you go back to your position. You make a play. You’re non-stop in the game for three hours. When you’re the DH, you’re in the game as long as your at-bat is. I do my best to just get away and then come back, but you do have to make sure obviously you come back.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Reds at Brewers, 7:10 p.m., FS Ohio, 700