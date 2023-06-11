Winning close games has Dragons on right path

But the Dragons have stopped blowing saves and found some timely hits to go 7-4 in their most recent one-run games. As a result they are contending to finish in second place in the first half, which concludes June 22. Great Lakes (39-17) started Sunday with a 10-game lead on the Dragons (29-27) and West Michigan (29-27) with 10 games left.

With the first-half title not in play, the Dragons still have much to play for. If Great Lakes wins the second-half race, the second playoff team from the East Division will be the second-best overall record in the division. The Dragons have put themselves in position to contend for that spot with 12 victories in their past 16 games entering Sunday’s homestand finale against Cedar Rapids.