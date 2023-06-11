Winning close games has Dragons on right path

For much of the first half of the Midwest League season, the Dayton Dragons struggled to win close games. Whether it was allowing runs in late innings or leaving too many runners on base, the Dragons were once winless in 10 one-run games and fighting to stay out of last place in the East Division.
But the Dragons have stopped blowing saves and found some timely hits to go 7-4 in their most recent one-run games. As a result they are contending to finish in second place in the first half, which concludes June 22. Great Lakes (39-17) started Sunday with a 10-game lead on the Dragons (29-27) and West Michigan (29-27) with 10 games left.
With the first-half title not in play, the Dragons still have much to play for. If Great Lakes wins the second-half race, the second playoff team from the East Division will be the second-best overall record in the division. The Dragons have put themselves in position to contend for that spot with 12 victories in their past 16 games entering Sunday’s homestand finale against Cedar Rapids.
The pitching staff, led by starters Chase Petty, Jose Acuna and Julian Aguiar, the league’s pitcher of the month in May, and a stingy bullpen, has a league-best ERA of 2.38 in the past 16 games. Since April 30, their ERA of 2.95 is the best in all the minor leagues. The staff is now second in the league with a 3.43 ERA behind Great Lakes (3.30).
The Dragons aren’t setting the league on fire with their bats, but they are bunching hits together more often to take advantage of the pitching. They batted .279 with seven home runs in last week’s home series against West Michigan, which the Dragons won 4-2.
Against West Division-leading Cedar Rapids this week the Dragons entered Sunday’s game, which was delayed almost three hours by rain, with a 3-2 edge.
The best thing to happen for the Dragons offensively and from the highly rated prospect view is the hot bat of 19-year-old shortstop Edwin Arroyo. His first-inning double Sunday extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Entering the game he was 18 for his last 40 (.450) with three homers, a triple and three doubles to raise his average from .182 to .239.
Outfielder Justice Thompson, who hit a three-run homer in the first inning Sunday, entered the game batting .321 over his past 16 games.
The Dragons head to Fort Wayne for a six-game series that starts Tuesday. They conclude the first half at home with the first three games of a six-game set against Lake County.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Dayton at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m., 980
