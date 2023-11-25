Wolf leads Dayton to back-to-back victories in Daytona Beach

Flyers are 4-3 one year after starting 0-10

The Dayton Flyers have won three straight games for the first time in coach Tamika Williams-Jeter’s two seasons.

Dayton beat Stetson 75-54 on Friday and Wichita State 74-63 on Saturday in the Daytona Beach Classic at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The Flyers (4-3) bounced back from back-to-back losses to Ohio and Detroit Mercy. Stetson fell to 1-5. Wichita State, which beat Akron 63-61 on the first day of the event, is 3-3.

Ivy Wolf led Dayton with 25 points Friday. She made 8 of 11 3-pointers. The Flyers opened the game with an 8-0 run and led the entire way.

Destiny Bohanon added 17 points and six assists. Ayssa Jones had 13 points.

Explore» MEN'S BASKETBALL: Flyers do enough to beat Youngstown State

On Saturday, Dayton pulled away with an 8-0 run to end the third quarter and took a 60-48 lead into the fourth.

Wolf scored 18 points and made 3 of 5 3-pointers. She improved her 3-point shooting percentage to 43.5 (20 of 46) for the season.

Arianna Smith had 13 points and 19 rebounds. Mariah Perez scored 12.

Dayton returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Purdue (2-3) at UD Arena.

