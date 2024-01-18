Wolf, Perez lead Dayton past George Washington

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team led for all but 57 seconds in a 71-53 victory Wednesday against George Washington at UD Arena.

Dayton (8-9, 2-4) won its second straight Atlantic 10 Conference home game and improved 5-3 at home this season. The Flyers are tied for 10th place a third of the way through the 18-game league schedule. George Washington (8-9, 1-4) is in 12th place.