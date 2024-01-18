Wolf, Perez lead Dayton past George Washington

BreakingNews
The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team led for all but 57 seconds in a 71-53 victory Wednesday against George Washington at UD Arena.

Dayton (8-9, 2-4) won its second straight Atlantic 10 Conference home game and improved 5-3 at home this season. The Flyers are tied for 10th place a third of the way through the 18-game league schedule. George Washington (8-9, 1-4) is in 12th place.

Ivy Wolf led Dayton with 16 points. She made all eight of her free-throw attempts. She tallied a season-high eight assists.

Mariah Perez added 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting and led the team with 13 rebounds. It was her second double-double of the season. Arianna Smith had 12 points. Shannon Wheeler had 11 points.

Dayton made a season-high 22 free throws on 27 attempts.

Dayton returns to action at 6 p.m. Saturday at Richmond (16-3, 6-0), the lone unbeaten team in A-10 play.

