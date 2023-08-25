Women’s basketball: Dayton opens season against national powerhouse

Tamika Williams-Jeter will coach against her alma mater in the first game of her second season with the Dayton Flyers.

Dayton, coming off a 7-21 season, plays 11-time national champion Connecticut at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn., on Nov. 8. That’s the first of 11 non-conference games for the Flyers, and it’s also the season opener for UConn. UD released its schedule Thursday.

Dayton is 0-4 against UConn with losses. It lost 78-38 in Storrs in 2011, 91-70 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament in 2015, 98-65 in Storrs in 2016 and 75-37 at UD Arena in 2019.

Connecticut finished 31-6 last season and lost in the Sweet 16. It returns its leading scorer, senior Aaliyah Edwards (16.6 points per game), and also returns redshirt junior Paige Bueckers, who was the national player of the year as a freshman in the 2020-21 season but 19 games as a sophomore with a knee injury and all of last season.

Williams-Jeter played for UConn from 1998-2002, scoring scoring 1,180 points while helping to lead the Huskies to national championships in 2000 and 2002. She ranks 33rd in school history in scoring. She’s the program’s career leader in field-goal percentage (70.3).

Here’s a look at Dayton’s full non-conference schedule:

Nov. 8, at UConn, Storrs, Conn., time TBA

Nov. 12, Lindenwood, UD Arena, 12 p.m.

Nov. 16, at Ohio, Athens, Ohio, time TBA

Nov. 18, Detroit, UD Arena, 12 p.m.

Nov. 20, Monday, Southern Illinois Edwardsville, UD Arena, 7 p.m.

Nov. 24, vs. Stetson*, Daytona Beach, Fla., 1:15 p.m.

Nov. 25, vs. Wichita State*, Daytona Beach, Fla., 11 a.m.

Dec. 1 Friday Purdue UD Arena, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9, at Miami, Oxford, Ohio, 1 p.m.

Dec. 17, Ohio Dominican, UD Arena, 12 p.m.

Dec. 20, at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., time TBA

* Daytona Beach Tournament