BreakingNews
Dayton keeping traffic camera program despite $600K and growing state penalties

Women’s basketball: Dayton opens season against national powerhouse

Flyers are 0-4 against UConn

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

Tamika Williams-Jeter will coach against her alma mater in the first game of her second season with the Dayton Flyers.

Dayton, coming off a 7-21 season, plays 11-time national champion Connecticut at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn., on Nov. 8. That’s the first of 11 non-conference games for the Flyers, and it’s also the season opener for UConn. UD released its schedule Thursday.

Dayton is 0-4 against UConn with losses. It lost 78-38 in Storrs in 2011, 91-70 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament in 2015, 98-65 in Storrs in 2016 and 75-37 at UD Arena in 2019.

Connecticut finished 31-6 last season and lost in the Sweet 16. It returns its leading scorer, senior Aaliyah Edwards (16.6 points per game), and also returns redshirt junior Paige Bueckers, who was the national player of the year as a freshman in the 2020-21 season but 19 games as a sophomore with a knee injury and all of last season.

Williams-Jeter played for UConn from 1998-2002, scoring scoring 1,180 points while helping to lead the Huskies to national championships in 2000 and 2002. She ranks 33rd in school history in scoring. She’s the program’s career leader in field-goal percentage (70.3).

Here’s a look at Dayton’s full non-conference schedule:

Nov. 8, at UConn, Storrs, Conn., time TBA

Nov. 12, Lindenwood, UD Arena, 12 p.m.

Nov. 16, at Ohio, Athens, Ohio, time TBA

Nov. 18, Detroit, UD Arena, 12 p.m.

Nov. 20, Monday, Southern Illinois Edwardsville, UD Arena, 7 p.m.

Nov. 24, vs. Stetson*, Daytona Beach, Fla., 1:15 p.m.

Nov. 25, vs. Wichita State*, Daytona Beach, Fla., 11 a.m.

Dec. 1 Friday Purdue UD Arena, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9, at Miami, Oxford, Ohio, 1 p.m.

Dec. 17, Ohio Dominican, UD Arena, 12 p.m.

Dec. 20, at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., time TBA

* Daytona Beach Tournament

In Other News
1
Reports: 2024 forward from Kentucky visits Dayton
2
McCoy: Diamondbacks rally late to top Reds, takeover last wild-card...
3
High School Football: Top 8 players in Alter history
4
Brotherly love connects Wayne quarterback, top receiver
5
Boyd not concerned about offensive struggles without Burrow

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top