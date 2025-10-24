Women’s basketball: Dayton plays Michigan State in closed-door scrimmage this weekend

Stephens spent four seasons at Columbia. Her freshman season was cancelled because of the pandemic. She earned a medical redshirt as a junior. That’s why she had two seasons of eligibility remaining when she transferred to Dayton last season.

Now the 5-foot-7 guard from Pickerington Central is one of two graduate students on the 2025-26 roster, along with fifth-year forward Maliyah Johnson, who spent two seasons at Pittsburgh and two at Houston before transferring to Dayton this season.

“I‘m really excited with what we’re returning,” Stephens said. “I know we’re a young team. We lost a lot. But everyone’s bought in from the jump. The transfers all want to win. I think the culture is in a great spot right now.”

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton will play at Michigan State in a closed-door scrimmage Sunday. The Flyers open the regular season Nov. 3 at Illinois State, a program that finished 24-13 last season.

Stephens talked to local media on Thursday, along with Williams-Jeter and sophomore guard Olivia Leung at UD Arena as the Flyers wrapped up an early-morning practice.

Williams-Jeter put the team in pressure situations at practice with several of the men’s coaches on staff taking part in the drills. She said the team is talented but needs to experience game situations. That’s why the scrimmage will be valuable.

“I always love a big scrimmage against a power team,” Williams-Jeter said, “and they’re a preseason top-25 team (No. 23 in the Associated Press poll). A really high-octane defensive team is what I usually go for. They’re going to pressure you the whole game. Last year, we played West Virginia, who was the No. 1 defensive team in the country until the end.”

Williams-Jeter also likes that her team will face one of the Big Ten’s top players, 6-3 forward Grace VanSlooten.

“It’s always fun to play against someone who is super versatile,” she said. “She can score at all levels.”

Dayton practiced Thursday without several players. Johnson was out with an injury and could miss the first couple of games, Williams-Jeter said. Freshman forward M.G. Talle had surgery and should return by the end of November.

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

All in all, Dayton likes its chances of taking the next step after finishing 18-12 overall and 11-7 in the Atlantic 10 Conference last season.

“I think this year we’re a lot closer off the court, which has made our chemistry on the court better,” Leung said. “It’s been a different feeling. Now it feels like you’re going to war with your best friends, your sisters, which has been a really cool experience to have. We’re not playing for just the name Dayton. We’re playing for each other.”