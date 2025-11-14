Women’s basketball: Dayton signs two 2026 recruits from Ohio

Smith averaged 25.7 points per game as a junior. She was the All-Ohio player of the year in Division III. She committed to Dayton in February.

Meanwhile, Dayton is off to a 2-1 start after a 71-66 victory at Xavier (2-1) on Wednesday in the first meeting between the former Atlantic 10 Conference rivals since 2013. Ajok Madol and Fatima Ibrahim each scored 14 points for the Flyers.

The Flyers play Belmont (1-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at UD Arena.

In other recruiting news:

• The Dayton volleyball program announced the signing of four 2026 recruits on Wednesday, which was National Signing Day: Sidney Sprada, an outsider hitter/defensive specialist from Brookville; Sienna Fry, an opposite hitter from Ottawa-Glandorf High School; Natalie Harrington, a setter from Newark Catholic High School and Millersport, Ohio; and Ava Liening, a middle blocker from Ballard High School in Louisville, Ky.