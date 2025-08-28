Breaking: Erica Baker disappearance in Kettering: Reward offered; search continues

Women’s basketball: Dayton’s schedule includes first game against Xavier since 2013

Butler, Kansas, Purdue also on schedule
UD Arena is pictured in 2023. David Jablonski/Staff

UD Arena is pictured in 2023. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team will play former Atlantic 10 Conference rival Xavier for the first time in nearly 13 years on Nov. 11 at the Cintas Center.

That was one of 11 non-conference games on the 2025-26 schedule announced by Dayton on Thursday.

Xavier leads the series against Dayton 34-28. The teams played twice in the regular season every season when they were both in the A-10 but have not played since Xavier joined the Big East in 2013.

The game against Xavier will be the third of the season for Dayton. Xavier finished 7-24 last season, improving by six victories after a 1-27 season. It has suffered nine straight losing seasons.

Dayton will start the season Nov. 3, the opening day of the college basketball season, at Illinois State and will play Mercyhurst in its home opener Nov. 6.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule:

Nov. 3: at Illinois State.

Nov. 6: vs. Mercyhurst.

Nov. 11: at Xavier.

Nov. 16: vs. Belmont.

Nov. 21: vs. Canisius.

Nov. 28, 5 p.m.: vs. Butler at Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.: vs. Kansas at Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Dec. 7: vs. Long Island.

Dec. 14: at Purdue.

Dec. 18: at Western Michigan.

Dec. 21: vs. Evansville.

In Other News
1
Jon Gruden, Sean Payton make friendly bet on UD vs. EIU game
2
Wright State releases 20-game Horizon League men’s basketball schedule
3
Lakota East grad adjusting well at Ohio State after move to left tackle
4
High school football: Five things to know before Week 2
5
High School Football: Top players in Springboro history

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.