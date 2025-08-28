Women’s basketball: Dayton’s schedule includes first game against Xavier since 2013

Xavier leads the series against Dayton 34-28. The teams played twice in the regular season every season when they were both in the A-10 but have not played since Xavier joined the Big East in 2013.

The game against Xavier will be the third of the season for Dayton. Xavier finished 7-24 last season, improving by six victories after a 1-27 season. It has suffered nine straight losing seasons.

Dayton will start the season Nov. 3, the opening day of the college basketball season, at Illinois State and will play Mercyhurst in its home opener Nov. 6.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule:

Nov. 3: at Illinois State.

Nov. 6: vs. Mercyhurst.

Nov. 11: at Xavier.

Nov. 16: vs. Belmont.

Nov. 21: vs. Canisius.

Nov. 28, 5 p.m.: vs. Butler at Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.: vs. Kansas at Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Dec. 7: vs. Long Island.

Dec. 14: at Purdue.

Dec. 18: at Western Michigan.

Dec. 21: vs. Evansville.