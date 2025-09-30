Women’s basketball: Where was Dayton picked in A-10 preseason poll

PITTSBURGH — The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team was picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic 10 Conference on Tuesday.
The poll was released during A-10 Media Day at PPG Paints Arena.
Richmond is the preseason favorite and received nine of the 14 first-place votes. The Spiders won the A-10 with a 17-1 league record last season and topped the standings with a 16-2 record in 2024.
George Mason, picked second, received four first-place votes. Davidson was picked to finish third and received the other first-place vote.
Dayton tied for fifth last season with an 11-7 record in coach Tamika Williams-Jeter’s third season. That was a six-victory improvement from the 2023-24 season.
One Dayton player received a preseason honor: guard Nicole Stephens, who made the third team.
A-10 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL
1: Richmond (9), 188.
2: George Mason (4), 185.
3: Davidson (1), 167
4: Rhode Island, 137.
5: Dayton, 123.
6: Saint Joseph’s, 120.
7: VCU, 110.
8: Duquesne, 959.
9: Saint Louis, 86.
10: George Washington, 75.
11: Fordham, 63.
12: La Salle, 56.
13: Loyola Chicago, 43.
14: St: Bonaventure, 22.
PRESEASON FIRST TEAM
Charlise Dunn, Davidson, senior, guard
Kennedy Harris, George Mason, junior, guard
Zahirah Walton, George Mason, redshirt junior, forward
Maggie Doogan, Richmond, senior, forward
Rachel Ullstrom, Richmond, senior, guard
Mary-Anna Asare, VCU, senior, guard
SECOND TEAM
Katie Donovan, Davidson, junior, guard
Hawa Komara, George Mason, graduate, forward
Gabby Reynolds, George Washington, sophomore, guard
Brooklyn Gray, Rhode Island, senior, guard
Ally Sweeney, Richmond, junior, guard
Aleah Snead, Saint Joseph’s, junior, guard
THIRD TEAM
Candice Lienafa, Davidson, sophomore, forward
Nicole Stephens, Dayton, graduate, guard
Joan Quinn, La Salle, sophomore, guard
Tierra Simon, Richmond, graduate, forward
Gabby Casey, Saint Joseph’s, junior, guard
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Dunn, Davidson
Komara, George Mason
Walton, George Mason
Ines Debroise, Rhode Island, senior guard
Snead, Saint Joseph’s
