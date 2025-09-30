Women’s basketball: Where was Dayton picked in A-10 preseason poll

Richmond is the preseason favorite and received nine of the 14 first-place votes. The Spiders won the A-10 with a 17-1 league record last season and topped the standings with a 16-2 record in 2024.

George Mason, picked second, received four first-place votes. Davidson was picked to finish third and received the other first-place vote.

Dayton tied for fifth last season with an 11-7 record in coach Tamika Williams-Jeter’s third season. That was a six-victory improvement from the 2023-24 season.

One Dayton player received a preseason honor: guard Nicole Stephens, who made the third team.

A-10 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL

1: Richmond (9), 188.

2: George Mason (4), 185.

3: Davidson (1), 167

4: Rhode Island, 137.

5: Dayton, 123.

6: Saint Joseph’s, 120.

7: VCU, 110.

8: Duquesne, 959.

9: Saint Louis, 86.

10: George Washington, 75.

11: Fordham, 63.

12: La Salle, 56.

13: Loyola Chicago, 43.

14: St: Bonaventure, 22.

PRESEASON FIRST TEAM

Charlise Dunn, Davidson, senior, guard

Kennedy Harris, George Mason, junior, guard

Zahirah Walton, George Mason, redshirt junior, forward

Maggie Doogan, Richmond, senior, forward

Rachel Ullstrom, Richmond, senior, guard

Mary-Anna Asare, VCU, senior, guard

SECOND TEAM

Katie Donovan, Davidson, junior, guard

Hawa Komara, George Mason, graduate, forward

Gabby Reynolds, George Washington, sophomore, guard

Brooklyn Gray, Rhode Island, senior, guard

Ally Sweeney, Richmond, junior, guard

Aleah Snead, Saint Joseph’s, junior, guard

THIRD TEAM

Candice Lienafa, Davidson, sophomore, forward

Nicole Stephens, Dayton, graduate, guard

Joan Quinn, La Salle, sophomore, guard

Tierra Simon, Richmond, graduate, forward

Gabby Casey, Saint Joseph’s, junior, guard

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Dunn, Davidson

Komara, George Mason

Walton, George Mason

Ines Debroise, Rhode Island, senior guard

Snead, Saint Joseph’s