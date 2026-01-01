Women’s college basketball: Singer posts near triple-double as Miami beats Kent State

Tatiana Thomas led Kent State with 18 points as the Golden Flashes fell to 5-8 overall and 0-2 in the MAC.

Miami set the tone early, getting scoring contributions from five players before the first media timeout to build a 14-8 lead. Kent State answered with a run of its own, and Singer’s 3-pointer late in the quarter helped the RedHawks take a slim 19-18 advantage after one.

The Golden Flashes briefly seized momentum in the second quarter, using a 9-2 run to go ahead 33-30. Miami responded at the free-throw line and closed the half with five straight foul shots and a 3-pointer from Núria Jurjo to regain a 38-33 lead at the break.

Miami stretched its advantage early in the third quarter behind back-to-back 3s from Ashton Elley and de Vries, opening its largest lead at 46-36. Kent State countered with an 11-2 surge to close the quarter and trimmed the deficit to 48-47 entering the fourth.

The Golden Flashes carried that momentum into the final period, taking a 51-48 lead two minutes in. Tretter answered with three straight points, then found de Vries for a wide-open 3 that put Miami back in front. After another Kent State rally, de Vries connected from long range again and the RedHawks pushed the margin to five late.

Kent State pulled within two on a late 3-pointer, but Singer sealed the win by knocking down six consecutive free throws in the final minute.

Miami shot 22 of 26 from the foul line, both season highs, and turned 14 offensive rebounds into 22 second-chance points. Kent State committed 24 turnovers, marking the eighth Miami opponent this season to give the ball away at least 20 times.

Miami returns home Saturday to host Toledo in a 1 p.m. tipoff.