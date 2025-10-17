Women’s soccer: Dayton alone in first after beating Saint Louis for first time in nine years

The Dayton Flyers women’s soccer team recorded a number of rare feats by winning 2-0 at Saint Louis on Thursday.
• Dayton beat Saint Louis for the first time since 2016 when it won 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament. Saint Louis was 11-0-3 in the series since that loss.
• Dayton won at Saint Louis for the first time since a 1-0 victory in 2015.
• Dayton ended a 48-game home winning streak in A-10 play for Saint Louis. The Billikens had not lost a home match in A-10 play since 2015.
• Dayton (10-3-2 overall) improved to 7-0 in A-10 play for the first time since 2010.
The victory left Dayton all alone in first place in the A-10 with three games to play. It’s one game ahead of Saint Louis (11-3-1, 6-1). The Flyers return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday against St. Bonaventure (3-10-2, 0-7) at Baujan Field.
Sophomores Laney Smith and Liv Grenda scored against Saint Louis. Smith leads Dayton with five goals. Grenda has four.
Batoul Reda recorded her 11th shutout. Dayton has won eight games in a row and has allowed one goal during the winning streak.
Dayton climbed from No. 40 to No. 34 in the Ratings Percentage Index, while Saint Louis fell from No. 38 to No. 44.
FLYERS WIN!#UDWSOC snaps Saint Louis' 48-match unbeaten streak at home to improve to 7-0 in the @atlantic10 this season!#GoFlyers pic.twitter.com/YBreQIa4Qt— Dayton Women's Soccer (@DaytonWSoccer) October 17, 2025
About the Author