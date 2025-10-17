Women’s soccer: Dayton alone in first after beating Saint Louis for first time in nine years

• Dayton won at Saint Louis for the first time since a 1-0 victory in 2015.

• Dayton ended a 48-game home winning streak in A-10 play for Saint Louis. The Billikens had not lost a home match in A-10 play since 2015.

• Dayton (10-3-2 overall) improved to 7-0 in A-10 play for the first time since 2010.

The victory left Dayton all alone in first place in the A-10 with three games to play. It’s one game ahead of Saint Louis (11-3-1, 6-1). The Flyers return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday against St. Bonaventure (3-10-2, 0-7) at Baujan Field.

Sophomores Laney Smith and Liv Grenda scored against Saint Louis. Smith leads Dayton with five goals. Grenda has four. Batoul Reda recorded her 11th shutout. Dayton has won eight games in a row and has allowed one goal during the winning streak.

Dayton climbed from No. 40 to No. 34 in the Ratings Percentage Index, while Saint Louis fell from No. 38 to No. 44.