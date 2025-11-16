Women’s soccer: Dayton falls to Xavier in NCAA tournament

Dayton players watch the penalty kick shootout against Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship game on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Baujan Field. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton players watch the penalty kick shootout against Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship game on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Baujan Field. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
47 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers women’s soccer team lost 2-0 to Xavier in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Corcoran Field in Cincinnati.

No. 22 Xavier (16-3-2) scored both goals in a 90-second span in the second half. Lebanon High School graduate Samantha Erbach assisted on both goals. She leads the nation with 16 assists.

Xavier advanced to play No. 3 seed Colorado at 3 p.m. Thursday in East Lansing, Mich.

Dayton (15-4-3) lost its first NCAA tournament match since 2016. Its 14-match winning streak ended.

It was the third NCAA tournament victory in program history for Xavier and its first home victory in the tournament.

Batoul Reda made five saves in her final game with the Flyers. Xavier took 17 shots to Dayton’s nine.

In Other News
1
Men’s college basketball: Miami rolls Air Force to go 3-0 on the season
2
Archdeacon: The two lives of Tamar Singer
3
Bowling: Raiders translate confidence into a championship title
4
Bethune-Cookman ‘came to play,’ but Dayton found a way
5
Wright State basketball: Raiders dominate in first game at Greenbrier...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.