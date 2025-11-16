Women’s soccer: Dayton falls to Xavier in NCAA tournament

The Dayton Flyers women’s soccer team lost 2-0 to Xavier in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Corcoran Field in Cincinnati.
No. 22 Xavier (16-3-2) scored both goals in a 90-second span in the second half. Lebanon High School graduate Samantha Erbach assisted on both goals. She leads the nation with 16 assists.
Xavier advanced to play No. 3 seed Colorado at 3 p.m. Thursday in East Lansing, Mich.
Dayton (15-4-3) lost its first NCAA tournament match since 2016. Its 14-match winning streak ended.
It was the third NCAA tournament victory in program history for Xavier and its first home victory in the tournament.
Batoul Reda made five saves in her final game with the Flyers. Xavier took 17 shots to Dayton’s nine.
