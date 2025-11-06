Women’s soccer: Dayton will play for A-10 title at home Sunday

Batoul Reda recorded her program record 14th shutout in goal.

No. 1 seed Dayton (15-3-2) will play No. 4 Rhode Island (13-5-2) at noon Sunday at Baujan Field. The Flyers won the regular-season matchup 2-0 on Oct. 26 at Rhode Island.

Rhode Island beat No. 2 seed Saint Louis 4-2 in the other semifinal. The loss ended a seven-year run for Saint Louis as A-10 tournament champion. It was Rhode Island’s first victory in the series with Saint Louis.

Dayton seeks its first championship since 2016 when it beat Saint Joseph’s 7-0 in the final. The Flyers have won 10 titles in all (1996, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2016).

Rhode Island will play in the championship game for the first time since 2005. It has never won the championship.

The A-10 champion will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The bracket will be announced Monday.