Women’s soccer: Dayton wins first A-10 regular-season title in 12 years

1 hour ago
With a 2-1 victory against George Mason on Thursday at Baujan Field, the Dayton Flyers women’s soccer team clinched a share of the Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season championship for the first time in 12 years.

Dayton (12-3-2, 9-0), which ranked 23rd in the Top Drawer Soccer poll this week, won its 10th straight match. It leads Saint Louis (13-3-1, 8-1) by one game with one game to play.

Dayton closes the regular season at Rhode Island (11-4-2, 5-2-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday. Saint Louis plays at home against Loyola Chicago (9-3-5, 4-2-3) on Sunday.

Dayton owns the tiebreaker over Saint Louis because it beat the Billikens 2-0 on Oct. 16. That means Dayton has the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the A-10 tournament, which starts Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at campus sites.

Seniors Molly Russell and Ella Raimondi scored second-half goals Thursday for Dayton. Dayton out-shot George Mason 18-2.

The Flyers have outscored A-10 opponents 25-2 in nine games.

If Dayton wins Sunday, it will be the first 10-0 A-10 champion since Saint Louis in 2018. Dayton would also end a three-year run by Saint Louis, which won the outright title in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Dayton finished 7-1 in the A-10 in 2013 when it last won the regular-season championship. Dayton shared the title with Charlotte in 2010 and also won outright titles in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2009. Only the 2001 and 2004 teams finished undefeated in A-10 play.

This is the first A-10 regular-season title for coach Eric Golz, who’s in his ninth season.

