‘Won the Battle’: Social media reacts to Cincinnati Bengals victory in Cleveland

Cleveland provided a little help down the stretch, missing an extra point on its touchdown drive to open the second half, as well as a 36-yard field goal with less than three minutes left. Browns quarterback Joe Flacco also threw two interceptions in the second half.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction to the victory on X (formerly Twitter):

Somehow the Bengals won this game.

We'll take it. pic.twitter.com/mN1uQUmg0s — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) September 7, 2025

Final

Bengals 17, Browns 16



First season-opening win since 2021



They may not have fixed their slow start problem, but they ended their losing start problem — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 7, 2025

Sneaky play of the game: The fourth down tackle by Jordan Battle. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) September 7, 2025

Joe Burrow speaks to the media following a Week 1 win against the Cleveland Browns.



Presented by @geteero https://t.co/JntvFiI34N — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 7, 2025

Road win ✅

Divisional win ✅

Week 1 win ✅



Time to Open in Orange, baby. 😎🧡 — The Cincy Hat by Ted Karras (@CincyHat) September 7, 2025

Bengals had 7 total yards of offense in the second half & win in Cleveland. — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) September 7, 2025

Al Golden deserves the game ball. This is all on the Bengals defense.



The Bengals are 1-0!!!! — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) September 7, 2025