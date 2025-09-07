‘Won the Battle’: Social media reacts to Cincinnati Bengals victory in Cleveland

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-0 for the first time since 2021 — but it wasn’t easy.
The Bengals defense did just enough in the fourth quarter to hang on for a 17-16 victory on Sunday in Round 1 of the ‘Battle of Ohio’ at Huntington Bank Field.
Cleveland provided a little help down the stretch, missing an extra point on its touchdown drive to open the second half, as well as a 36-yard field goal with less than three minutes left. Browns quarterback Joe Flacco also threw two interceptions in the second half.
Here’s a sampling of the reaction to the victory on X (formerly Twitter):
Somehow the Bengals won this game.— Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) September 7, 2025
Won the Battle. pic.twitter.com/l3CDBP7A0z— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 7, 2025
Final— Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 7, 2025
Bengals 17, Browns 16
First season-opening win since 2021
They may not have fixed their slow start problem, but they ended their losing start problem
Sneaky play of the game: The fourth down tackle by Jordan Battle.— Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) September 7, 2025
Joe Burrow speaks to the media following a Week 1 win against the Cleveland Browns.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 7, 2025
Road win ✅— The Cincy Hat by Ted Karras (@CincyHat) September 7, 2025
Divisional win ✅
Week 1 win ✅
Time to Open in Orange, baby. 😎🧡
Bengals had 7 total yards of offense in the second half & win in Cleveland.— Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) September 7, 2025
Al Golden deserves the game ball. This is all on the Bengals defense.— Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) September 7, 2025
The Bengals are 1-0!!!!
The Bengals won ugly. Great teams can do that. I'll take it.— 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@BengalsCaptain) September 7, 2025
WHO DEY
