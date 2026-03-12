Wrestling: Alter sends eight to state, led by defending champs

It would be somewhat appropriate to say that Alter’s wrestling program has risen from the ashes in the Post-COVID era except for one pertinent fact.

There really wasn’t any ash to rise from.

Just four years ago, the Alter mat program was basically non-existent before respected area coach Tim Begley was hired to transform the Knights into a powerhouse on par with the school’s many other successful endeavors.

Disinterested in mediocrity, Begley brought with him an all-star cast of assistants — almost one for every weight class. Some top-notch talent followed, including Begley’s son, Bronson, along with some members of the Dayton Bandits Club Team.

It hasn’t taken long for the Knights to become a respected titan, and a whopping eight performers will be in action this weekend at the annual OHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

Two of the Knights — Rod Owens Jr. (190-pound senior) and Bronson Begley (132-pound junior) will be defending their state crowns, albeit in different weight classifications. And in girls action, Alora Strauser (135-pound senior) will look to improve upon her runner-up finish from 2025.

“We’ve built a community here,” Tim Begley said. “A lot of these kids have known each other since fourth grade. The wrestling room has become a place to be. And kids know at least one of our coaches will always be here.”

The results were almost instantaneous, and Alter will look to add to its emphatic renaissance this weekend with more state titles. Photos of Begley and Owens Jr. adorn a wall inside the wrestling room to commemorate last year’s successes, which were the first individual titles for the Knights in the modern-day era. A tribute to Strauser’s work is also featured.

“It changes everything when those state championship pictures go up,” Tim Begley said. “It shows kids what they are capable of accomplishing right here in this room.”

Owens, with a sterling 42-1 worksheet, is considered a favorite to repeat in what will be his prep mat swan song before he heads off to Youngstown State to begin his college football career as a safety.

“There’s always going to be pressure,” Owens said. “Being a state champion, you’re going to get the best effort from every opponent because they want to see how they compare. I just have to come out quickly and be ready. I know what the expectations are.

“I qualified for states as a freshman, but I let the (bright) lights get to me. As a sophomore, I had some confidence issues. But last year, I was motivated and believed I was ready.”

Bronson Begley’s path to Columbus has been a bit more wayward this winter than Owens’ from-the-get-go dominance thanks to a wrist fracture in the third match of the season that forced him to the sideline for an extended period. He returned late in the year and posted an 18-1 record while rounding back into his usual form.

“I feel like I am back to 100 percent,” Bronson Begley said. “I’m ready to go. I’ve been working hard and practicing hard, and I feel really good. When I was out, I watched a lot (of videos) and did whatever I possibly could to stay in shape. I’ve pushed myself to get better.”

And come Monday, there just might be another order to a sign company to add to the state champions wall at the Alter wrestling room.

“We have a brotherhood here,” Owens said. “It’s been special to be a part of this. We push each other in a good way. And the coaches emphasize that we work hard and show good character.”