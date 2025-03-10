Wrestling: Graham makes history at OHSAA state championships

The Falcons scored a record 174.5 points with 10 wrestlers placing.

The headliner of that group was Brogan Tucker, who pinned Quinten Harrison of Elgin at 134 pounds to become one of 35 boys to win four Ohio state championships.

Also placing for the Falcons were Jake Hoke (third, 175), Danny Hoke (third, 215), Baden Root (fourth, 106), Kyler Crooks (fourth, 165), Cole Winemiller (fifth, 144), Chett Mannier (sixth, 190) and Wyatt Kaemmerer (seventh, 285).

Alter finished sixth in Division II while producing a pair of state champions: Bronson Begley topped Grady Harding of Galion 4-1 in sudden victory at 126 while Rod Owens topped Andrew Barfield of Columbus DeSales by a 10-2 major decision.

In Division I, Springboro finished seventh with senior Matt Kowalski coming up just short in his bid to repeat as a state champion. He lost 1-0 to Jarrell Miller of Lakewood St. Edward in the 190-pound final.

Fellow Panther Aidan Weimer finished fourth after losing to Aiden Peterson of St. Edward via major decision 11-3 at 215 pounds.

In Division III, senior Nathan Attisano of Legacy Christian did pull off a repeat when he downed DeMarco of Graham by major decision, 10-1, in the 132-pound final.

Also claiming championships in Division III were Spencer Shore of Miami East, who beat Tyler Barnes of Delta by tech fall 22-5 at 120 pounds, and Ronnie Thomas of Mechanicsburg, who beat Robert McCork of Waynedale in an 8-5 sudden victory at 190 pounds.

Also placing second in Division III were Awsom Mitchell of Triad - who lost to Luke James of Milan Edison by a 7-5 decision at 175 pounds - and Indian Lake teammates Owen Powell (215) and Christopher Timms (285).

In the girls division, Greeneview finished third with 59 points, trailing champion Olentangy Orange (11.5) and runner-up Marysville (80.5).

Powering the Rams performance were Lily Hendricks and Eve Matt, who both placed second, while Gwen Matt finished sixth.

Four area girls won state championships: Camryn Gresham of Lakota East beat Cami Leng of Marysville 4-1 at 110, Kelsey King of Lakota West pinned Lila Krull of Miamisburg at 125, Kira Cole of Miami East beat Alora Strauser of Alter 9-3 at 130 and Jada Weiss of Bellbrook beat Natalie Carlislie of Lebanon in a 7-4 sudden victory at 155.