Wright State adjusts Northern Kentucky game start time due to anticipated weather

Rowdy Raider performed during Wright State's 86-37 win over Franklin College 86-37 in a season opener on Monday, Nov. 3 at Ervin J. Nutter Center in Fairborn. About 2,900 fans were in attendance. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
The possibility of a winter storm hitting the Miami Valley on Saturday has caused a change of the start time of Wright State’s next men’s basketball game.

The contest against Northern Kentucky has been moved up to 1 p.m. tip from the originally scheduled start of 7 p.m. at the Nutter Center. The game will remain televised on ESPN+.

All tickets will be honored that have the original start time listed. Those unable to use already purchased tickets because of the adjusted start time may exchange them with the Wright State ticket office for any future game. Wright State has four home games remaining on its schedule in February.

Wright State is coming off an 85-79 loss Wednesday to Cleveland State which snapped its seven-game win streak.

Snow is expected to reach the area Saturday afternoon and the National Weather Service plans to begin a winter storm watch beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday.

