Wright State adjusts Northern Kentucky game start time due to anticipated weather

Ahead of predicted inclement weather across the region, our Saturday game against NKU will now be a 𝟏𝐏𝐌 𝐓𝐈𝐏 here at the Nutter Center.



— Wright State Men's Basketball (@WSU_MBB) January 22, 2026

All tickets will be honored that have the original start time listed. Those unable to use already purchased tickets because of the adjusted start time may exchange them with the Wright State ticket office for any future game. Wright State has four home games remaining on its schedule in February.

Wright State is coming off an 85-79 loss Wednesday to Cleveland State which snapped its seven-game win streak.

Snow is expected to reach the area Saturday afternoon and the National Weather Service plans to begin a winter storm watch beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday.