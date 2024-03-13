Wright State athletics director Grant to retire

Explore Springfield native helps topple WSU women in Horizon League Tournament

Grant has served as WSU AD since 2008, overseeing a period that saw the Raiders pick up their first NCAA Tournament victories in men’s and women’s basketball while becoming a perennial Horizon League power in baseball.

While a search for Grant’s replacement is performed, he will be succeeded in the interim by deputy director of athletics Joylynn Brown beginning April 1.

“Joylynn brings a wealth of experience to the role and a steadfast passion for the success of Wright State Athletics and its student-athletes,” Edwards said.

Wright State teams have a combined 15 appearances in NCAA tournaments since 2018, exceeding their total (12) in the first 31 years since the Raiders moved up to Division I>

Volleyball and men’s soccer achieved their first at-large tournament bids in 2019, and the Raiders had the best overall and conference team winning percentages in the Horizon League from 2018-23 according to the university.