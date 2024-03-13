Wright State athletics director Grant to retire

Wright State director of athletics Bob Grant is set to retire at the end of the month.
“Bob leaves a legacy marked by extraordinary success and an unwavering commitment to our student-athletes,” WSU president Su Edwards said in a news release.
Grant has served as WSU AD since 2008, overseeing a period that saw the Raiders pick up their first NCAA Tournament victories in men’s and women’s basketball while becoming a perennial Horizon League power in baseball.
While a search for Grant’s replacement is performed, he will be succeeded in the interim by deputy director of athletics Joylynn Brown beginning April 1.
“Joylynn brings a wealth of experience to the role and a steadfast passion for the success of Wright State Athletics and its student-athletes,” Edwards said.
Wright State teams have a combined 15 appearances in NCAA tournaments since 2018, exceeding their total (12) in the first 31 years since the Raiders moved up to Division I>
Volleyball and men’s soccer achieved their first at-large tournament bids in 2019, and the Raiders had the best overall and conference team winning percentages in the Horizon League from 2018-23 according to the university.
