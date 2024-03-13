Wright State athletics director Grant to retire

Bob Grant has been AD since 2008

Wright State director of athletics Bob Grant is set to retire at the end of the month.

“Bob leaves a legacy marked by extraordinary success and an unwavering commitment to our student-athletes,” WSU president Su Edwards said in a news release.

Grant has served as WSU AD since 2008, overseeing a period that saw the Raiders pick up their first NCAA Tournament victories in men’s and women’s basketball while becoming a perennial Horizon League power in baseball.

While a search for Grant’s replacement is performed, he will be succeeded in the interim by deputy director of athletics Joylynn Brown beginning April 1.

“Joylynn brings a wealth of experience to the role and a steadfast passion for the success of Wright State Athletics and its student-athletes,” Edwards said.

Wright State teams have a combined 15 appearances in NCAA tournaments since 2018, exceeding their total (12) in the first 31 years since the Raiders moved up to Division I>

Volleyball and men’s soccer achieved their first at-large tournament bids in 2019, and the Raiders had the best overall and conference team winning percentages in the Horizon League from 2018-23 according to the university.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

