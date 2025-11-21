Wright State basketball: As expected, Raiders roll to easy win over Ohio Wesleyan

They were able to get almost any shot they wanted. They started 16 of 18 from the field and 4 of 5 on 3‘s in building a 39-17 lead after 12 minutes.

They shot 22 of 33 in the first half for a 52-24 edge and finished 38 of 59 (64.4%) in a 100-47 win before 2,900 fans Thursday.

“I know from our fans’ standpoint, they can be frustrating,” Sargent said of visits from D-III foes. “But these are the equivalent of your ‘buy’ games for Power-4s.

“I’ve always believed in trying to schedule them at the front end of your season because you’re constantly working things out — especially this year rotationally. You want guys to get in-game confidence and rhythm.”

The Raiders hiked their record to 3-3. And while it didn’t erase the memories of their late-game collapse against Kent State, which finished regulation on a 5-0 run in a 76-72 OT win, it scored high on the fun meter. That was the point.

Sophomore forward Andrea Holden had his second straight double-figure game and fourth of his career, getting 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

Alex Bruskotter had 15 points. Michael Imariagbe had 13 points, going 5 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the foul line, and snatched 10 rebounds.

Kellen Pickett and Logan Woods had 12 apiece and Ayden Davis 11.

“We were pretty sharp tonight. I was very proud of the mental focus and maturity of our team,” Sargent sad.

“Top to bottom, each guy that played was right-minded, and I was very happy with the result.”

The laughers, though, likely are over. The Raiders have Thanksgiving week trips to Stetson and Butler.

“I was especially looking forward to this game to get an opportunity to play with guys I’ve been through the grind with over the last four months. It was a great time tonight,” Bruskotter said.

TECH FALLOUT? TJ Burch, who had two technicals in the Kent State loss, was benched against OWU.

Asked if he were sending a message, Sargent said only, “It was a chance to give TJ some rest.”

DOMINIC DOWN: Dominic Pangonis, who started both games at the Greenbrier Tip-off, is recovering from an elbow injury and didn’t dress.

“I think it’s day-to-day. It was a pretty good collision, but we think and we hope he’ll be back for our next game,” Sargent said.

NEXT GAME

Who: Wright State at Stetson

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM