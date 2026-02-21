Wright State basketball: Burch’s emergence has helped Raiders soar to first

Asked if he visits the NCAA website, he said: “I try not to. I have a couple times — because people have mentioned it to me: ‘You’re top five in steals.’

“I’ll go and look and see sometimes. But lately, I haven’t really been focused on that.”

Burch had 23 points, four assists and three steals in the Raiders’ 85-73 victory over IU Indy on Thursday. Their win and a loss by Oakland on Friday allowed them to grab a share of their fifth Horizon League regular-season title since joining the conference in 1994-95.

They can win an outright crown by beating Robert Morris at the Nutter Center at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Though many have wondered how the 6-1 sophomore developed his knack for thievery, he’s not divulging any inside information.

Actually, it’s so instinctive, HE’S not even sure how it happens.

“I’ve been asked a couple times about that. I don’t really have a secret. It’s just my activity with my hands. It’s just me being active on defense, that’s all it is,” he said.

“I’m not trying to sound cocky, but it just happens.”

The Ball State transfer has 70 total steals. The school record is an out-of-reach 109 by Mark Woods in 1992-93.

But Woods played 34 minutes per game, while Burch, part of a deep rotation, is averaging just 23.9. What could he do with another 10 minutes per game?

“He’s gotten so much better from when he first got here in the summer to now,” said coach Clint Sargent, who pointed out how he asked Burch right away, “Hey, do you think you can lead us in steals and assists this year?”

Burch’s immediate answer was, “Yes.”

“He’s an all-timer for me in coachability. And we got there in some interesting ways and some rocky ways. He probably didn’t realize how much he needed me when he first got here, and I didn’t realize how much I needed TJ and all that he is.

“He continues to help me be the type of coach I want to be with the fearlessness and the mentality, and he needs me to calm him at certain times. It’s a perfect match.”

Burch’s comprehensive skill set has been one of the primary reasons the Raiders have climbed from eighth last season to first this year.

They’re 18-10 overall and 13-4 in the league with three games to go. They’ve only been outright champs once: going 15-3 in 2019-20.

They shared the title in 2006-07 with Butler at 13-3, in 2018-19 with Northern Kentucky at 13-5 and in 2020-21 with Cleveland State at 16-4.

Burch is ninth in the league with 3.5 assists per game, and he’s the team’s third-leading scorer with an 11.9 average.

He’s also been on a rampage since becoming a regular the last 16 games, averaging 15.5 points while shooting 50.8% from the field.

“I’m just playing with confidence,” he said. “Coach (Sargent) allows me to do my thing. It’s my teammates, too. They keep uplifting me whenever they can. I give all the credit to my coaches and teammates.”

He’s become the Raiders’ No. 1 point guard, and his ability to make shots around the basket — not easy for someone with a 165-pound frame — is uncanny.

“He can get to the paint and get to spots (with the ball) nobody else really can. From there, the confidence started to grow. Now he’s scoring, making big buckets, leading practice,” Sargent said.

“He had an unbelievable week of practice — leading, speaking, talking with authority, challenging his teammates. He’s just becoming a complete player.”

Next game

Who: Robert Morris at Wright State

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Streaming: ESPNU

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM