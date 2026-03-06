Wright State basketball: Burch’s season has been ‘a dream come true’

“It’s like you’re on your deck in the summertime, and you have a cold beer, and this damn mosquito comes, and he won’t leave you alone.”

That’s certainly apropos. But unlike those annoying insects, Burch’s victims would much rather have a welt and an itch after he strikes than the embarrassment of being stripped of the ball in the backcourt.

The 6-1 Ball State transfer showed up at Wright State this year just hoping to find a niche. Instead, he became the most decorated player on the team.

He’s the program’s first Horizon League defensive player of the year (the award started in 2007-08), the HL newcomer of the year and the Raiders’ only first-team all-league pick.

He’s third in the country in steals per game at 2.63 and fifth in total steals with 79 — despite playing far less (24.4 minutes per game) than others at the top of the rankings.

He’s the Raiders’ third-leading scorer with an 11.8 average and is first in assists at 3.5 per game.

“Coach (Clint) Sargent ‘FaceTimed’ me, and he let me know about all the awards. I was kind of aware of the defensive player of the year because of how much steals I had. But the other awards, I was kind of shocked by it,” Burch said.

“The first people I called was my parents.”

When his folks in Dallas received the news, they reacted like game-show contestants after winning the grand prize.

“They were real happy for me. It was joy. Just all joy,” he said.

“They’re really excited for me because they know I’ve been through it all. They knew the ups and downs, and everyone’s just happy for me that I accomplished it.”

Burch’s path to Wright State was an odyssey: Told by McNeese State he wasn’t wanted after being committed for six months in high school, landing at Ball State and mostly wasting away on the bench, and then having his confidence restored after learning he was one of the Raiders’ top transfer targets.

The synergy between the staff and their new star didn’t happen right away. Burch is more of a risk-taker than most coaches would want their lead guard to be, but Sargent tamped down whatever control-freak tendencies he had and turned Burch loose.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

“I feel like we both need each other. We both benefit off each other.” Burch said.

“Coach gives me a lot of freedom, but it comes with a lot of trust. I feel like that’s been built since the day I got here. It’s just all trust.”

The top-seeded Raiders are on their way to Indianapolis and are two wins away from a Horizon League tourney title and an NCAA berth.

After an eighth-place finish in the conference last year — and being picked seventh in the preseason poll — the season has already far exceeded expectations.

“To be honest, last year at this time, I never would have thought I’d be in the position I am now. Being first in the league, having a chance to potentially win the league (tourney) — all of this is a dream come true,” Burch said.

“I’m just extremely humble and looking forward to stepping into all that’s there for us.”

Next game

Who: Green Bay or Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State

What: Horizon League tournament semifinal

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Corteva Coliseum, Indianapolis

Streaming: ESPNU

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM