Wright State basketball: Butler takes over in second half, coasts to win

The Bulldogs, who have had just one winning record in the previous seven seasons, appear to be surging under fourth-year coach Thad Matta, running their record to 6-1 after a 94-69 victory Friday afternoon.

The Raiders built a seven-point first-half lead and took a 32-29 edge at the break. But the Bulldogs scored the first nine points of the second half and were never threatened again.

They scored 64 points in the second half.

“We had life and we had energy (in the first half),” Sargent said his post-game radio show. “We came out in the second half, and we laid down for them.

“It was like the first half was good enough. We’ve got to grow up, and when that happens — it’s been the Toledo game, this game — we’ve got to steer it back. That first-half basketball team was very good.”

Solomon Callaghan had 14 of his 17 points in the first half, and Michael Cooper had all 12 of his points in the second half, having gotten into early foul trouble.

Michael Imariagbe had just six points but pulled down 13 rebounds, his most in two seasons with the Raiders. He had a career-high 21 while playing for Houston Christian.

TJ Burch had 13 points off the bench, playing 16 minutes in the first half and 29 for the game.

Imariagbe and Andrea Holden both fouled out, going against a stout front line.

The Raiders (4-4) went 30 of 71 (42.3%) from the field and 7 of 22 on 3’s. They shot just three free throws, making two.

The Bulldogs were 15 of 26 from the foul line and 25 of 38 (65.8%) from the field in the second half, finishing 36 of 63 (57.1%).

The Raiders had a solid first half against Butler, which was coming off wins against South Carolina and Virginia in the Greenbrier Tip-off.

But Matta’s team stretched the lead to double digits at 45-35 on Michael Ajayi’s layup at 15:32, and it ballooned to 64-47 with just under 11 minutes to go.

The Raiders were outscored 35-14 in that stretch.

Ajayi and Finley Bizjack had 20 points each.

“In moments, we can be great defensively. It’s just a mindset shift. We got nervous to win the game, to go take the game. And that stuff has got to end,” Sargent said.

“We’ve got to learn from the embarrassment of the second half. I hope it hurts for our players — and I know it does. I know they care deeply.”

