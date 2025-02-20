Wright State basketball: Callaghan making most of opportunities

In 55 years of basketball at Wright State, Solomon Callaghan is the first Solomon ever to earn a varsity letter.

“It actually came from the Bible. My family, we’re very Biblical, very religious. We trust in the Lord,” Callaghan said.

His adoptive parents, Scott and Marquessa Callaghan, wanted a name that would set him apart and reflect their strong Christian beliefs.

King Solomon was known for his vast wisdom and wealth while ruling Israel from 970-931 B.C. He wrote several books in what would become the Old Testament, including an array of proverbs that still inspire believers today.

“Solomon being a Biblical name, I keep that with me every day. It kind of means something,” said Callaghan, whose older brother, Ezekiel, also adopted, was named after one of the Bible’s greatest prophets.

The redshirt freshman from Wadsworth, Ohio, is a budding star for the Raiders — and that’s not hyperbole. Previous coach Scott Nagy said it often while the 6-foot-2 guard was redshirting last season, and that’s been a constant theme for first-year coach Clint Sargent, too.

And Callaghan is convinced he wouldn’t have gotten this far without a little Divine intervention.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” he said. “I was talking about this with Coach Sarge. I was basically (resigned) to playing D-II basketball, and I’ve been given an incredible opportunity. Just having that faith in God and kind of letting him lead me throughout this whole process has been unbelievable.

“I’ve done things I never thought I’d be able to do, and I feel like my name’s just kind of a cool reminder of that.”

Callaghan had 12 points in a win over IU Indy, followed by a pair of breakout games on the Wisconsin swing last weekend. His 16 points against Milwaukee were a career best until pouring in a team-high 21 at Green Bay.

He went a combined 18 of 27 from the field in that stretch, including 9 of 15 on 3′s.

Before that, the lefty had twice as many scoreless games (six) as double-figuring outings (three). But he was given a starting nod when Logan Woods was sidelined with an injury, and it looks as if he’ll be a fixture in the lineup for good.

“He’s doing it with his consistency every day. He’s the same kid. He’s a very joyful kid. He cares deeply about his teammates. He’s professional. He shows up just willing and is a great communicator,” Sargent said.

“He’s handled a lot of disappointment early. To see him succeed and have these moments, it’s no surprise to me. He has a very bright future, especially as a leader of what we’re trying to do here.”

Callaghan is like most players: Confidence was an issue until he started seeing shots fall.

His scoring average is up to 6.4, and he’s third on the team in 3-point shooting (38.6%) and first in foul shooting (81.1%).

“I feel like I’m a free player during practice, and then once I got in the game, being my first year, I might’ve locked up a little bit,” he said.

“But toward the end of this season, transitioning into my sophomore year, you get a little more experience under your belt. You feel more confident doing things you’re comfortable doing.”

He believes the coaches have been instrumental in helping him stay engaged.

“Our coaching staff has got to be one of the best in the country at keeping us ready,” he said. “There’s a couple guys on our team that have gone through similar situations where they might not be getting a ton of minutes, but coach Sarge has a way of staying in our ears.

“He talks about staying confident, staying in the gym, keeping our habits the same. And then once you get put in that situation, the moment’s not too big.”

Callaghan likely will be in many more crucial situations during his Wright State career.

But when you’re named after a Biblical king and take that to heart, no moment is ever too big for you.

