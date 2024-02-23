Wright State basketball: Calvin scores 25, Noel 22 in win at Detroit Mercy

They’re 16-12 overall and 11-6 in the Horizon League going into a game with first-place Oakland (19-10, 14-4) on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit fell to 1-28 and 1-17 and will tie the all-time NCAA record for losses in a season if it loses its last two regular-season games and falls in the first round of the league tourney.

“I’m proud of the guys. This is not an easy game — I don’t care what you say,” Nagy said on his postgame radio show.

“I think it helped us that it was a tighter game at our place, so we were more prepared. I continue to watch in amazement that they’ve only won one game. They’ve got two really good players who are hard to stop.”

Detroit Mercy took a 49-48 lead on Mak Manciel’s three-point play with 14:53 to go.

But Wright State, which won the first meeting, 92-85, at the Nutter Center, scored 17 points in a row without missing a shot over the next three minutes, getting five points each from Trey Calvin and Tanner Holden, four from Brandon Noel and three from Alex Huibregtse.

The Titans missed four shots and committed two turnovers in that stretch.

Calvin had 25 points, going 7 of 12 from the field, 4 of 8 on 3′s and 7 of 7 on foul shots. He also had six assists.

Noel had 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Holden chipped in 15 points and Huibregtse 13.

Redshirt freshman Logan Woods had a career-high 11 points off the bench. And the Raiders had a 34-25 rebounding edge.

“We were down one, and, in a blink, we were up 16,” Nagy said.

“We were a mess in the first half. They played harder. When there were loose balls, they were on the floor first.

“I went into halftime and said, ‘What’s your guys’ take?’ The first thing Trey said was, ‘They’re playing harder.’ We didn’t even need to talk about anything else.”

Detroit guard Jayden Stone, the league’s leading scorer with a 21.8 average, started 1 of 6 with five points in the first 15 minutes. But he caught fire and finished with 25, going 8 of 16 from the field (with a pair of 3′s) and 7 of 8 on foul shots.

Teammate Marcus Tankersley had 23 points.

The Raiders, who shot 53.3% from the floor and went 11 of 25 on 3′s, led 29-18 with 8:44 left in the first half before the Titans ripped off eight points in a row.

Wright State led only 43-41 at the break but was 15 of 25 overall and 6 of 10 on 3′s.

Detroit shot 51.7% from the field for the night.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Wright State at Oakland, 3 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410