Wright State basketball: Coaching change throws curve into Norris’ plans

The starting point guard committed to Lipscomb in Nashville on April 4 after a visit there. But coach Lennie Acuff bolted for Samford, leaving Norris and another transfer briefly in limbo.

“It was a rollercoaster of a journey. There was a time period where I didn’t really know what I was going to do or where I was going to end up,” Norris said in a text interview.

Acuff, once settled, assured Norris and Judson Bjornstad of Division II Union University that they had spots with him at Samford, and both committed to the Alabama school.

“Luckily, it all worked out in the end because of the opportunity coach Acuff and his staff have given me,” Norris said.

The 6-foot senior-to-be who made 50 starts over his career, averaged 7.5 points and was third in the Horizon League with 4.3 assists per game last season.

He has one more year of eligibility.

“The biggest reason for my decision was the way the coaching staff runs things in their program and the vision they have for me. I have a ton of respect for coach Acuff and his staff, so it was a pretty easy decision to commit to them,” he said.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity and am looking forward to it.”

Brandon Noel attracted major-college attention and picked Ohio State. The 6-8 center was a two-time All-Horizon League pick and averaged 19.0 points and 7.7 rebounds.

He’s a 3-point threat, making 85 in his three years and connecting at a 37.3% clip.

But he never developed a mid-range jumper, which hindered his progress. And former Raider Tanner Holden was exposed when he tried to play at Ohio State for a year without a complete offensive arsenal.

“Bigs” seem to have an easier transition to the high-major level.

Former Raider Grant Basile, a 6-9 forward, transferred for one season to Virginia Tech and was the Hokies’ leading scorer at 16.4 points per game and second-leading rebounder at 5.4.

Wright State long-range bomber Alex Huibregtse, after drawing interest from Wisconsin, signed with Bradley, a Missouri Valley Conference power.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

He played against the Braves — who went 28-9 and reached the NIT quarterfinals last season — in the Myrtle Beach Invitational and had 13 points and four assists in 37 minutes during the 77-74 loss.

The 6-3 guard, who is third in Wright State history with 227 career 3’s, has one season left and will be competing against his former coach, Scott Nagy, next season. Nagy is in his second year at Southern Illinois.

Forward Jack Doumbia, who was third in scoring (11.6) and second in rebounding (5.7) for the Raiders, returned to his home state of Maryland to play for Towson.

“We are thrilled to add a talented and experienced player like Jack to our program. Coming from Wright State and playing in a strong conference like the Horizon, his talents and successful game experience will make an immediate impact,” Coach Pat Skerry said.

Drey Carter, a 6-9 third-year sophomore, had tantalizing potential, but it never materialized.

He went from playing in 32 games and averaging 4.2 points as a freshman to 24 and 2.7 last season. Of all the players who transferred, his move was the least surprising.

He signed with Division-II Fairmont State in West Virginia.