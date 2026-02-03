Wright State basketball: Combining strong offense and defense leads to five-game road league winning streak

How’s that worked out?

About as well as Sargent could’ve imagined.

The Raiders lead the Horizon League in scoring defense at 72.2 per game. They also are twirling the digits on the scoreboard as well as they had in recent seasons, averaging 80.5 points.

Though they shot a middling 47.3% while going 5-6 in non-league games, they’re hitting a spiffy 51% in conference play.

That’s rocketed them up the standings from eighth last year to an HL-leading 10-2. Oakland is second at 10-3, followed by Purdue Fort Wayne at 8-4 and Green Bay at 7-6.

They’ve racked up five league road wins in a row, which ties the best streak in program history.

They won five straight in 2023-24, 2007-08 and 2003-04, and they can break the record Wednesday at Robert Morris.

“The maturity of our team allows for those things to come into play. Their ability to go day by day … I give a ton of credit to our senior leaders, Sam (Alamutu), Mike (Imariagbe) and Bryan (Etumnu),” Sargent said.

“They’re very steady, really leading the young guys well.”

The offensive surge roughly coincided with sophomore guard Solomon Callaghan breaking out of his funk.

He averaged 7.3 points and shot 32.9% in the first 12 games. He’s averaging 14.0 while hitting 51.9% in the last 10.

His foul shooting has been steady all year, having made 43 of 45.

A rejuvenated Callaghan “changes everything because it ignites another layer of confidence and swagger, and that’s contagious. Right, wrong or indifferent, if you’re not seeing the ball go in, it starts to kind of overshadow some of that,” Sargent said.

“When he’s making shots and getting to the free-throw line — it’s just him being a complete basketball player. It makes everybody confident because he’s such a big part of our daily habits and leadership.”

If the Raiders have a defect on offense, it’s their penchant for squandering sizable leads.

They were blitzing Oakland, 71-42 with 13:28 to go on Feb. 11, then let the margin get to seven before prevailing, 94-84.

They were up, 63-57, with 7:20 to go against Cleveland State at home Feb. 21, fell behind, 73-68, with 3:38 left and lost, 85-79.

They were ahead, 48-29, early in the second half at Milwaukee on Friday and then scored just one point over the next eight minutes and let the lead dwindle to five. They hung on, 76-69.

“It’s still an area where there needs to be some growth,” Sargent said.

“Playing with leads, understanding you’re going to get a team’s best shot and a desperation effort — we have to manage all those things as a staff and then (build up) our players’ psyche to know that’s coming and not lose your concentration.”

Next game

Who: Wright State at Robert Morris

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Streaming: ESPNU

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM