Wright State basketball: Cooper willing to be more of a leader if that’s what team needs

He’s also committing a mere 1.3 turnovers per game while running the show, proving he doesn’t flinch while mixing it up with more seasoned players.

But given their inconsistency and ho-hum 5-7 record, the Raiders may need Cooper to pick up yet one more responsibility: Being a vocal leader on and off the floor.

If one of the requirements for the job is having his teammates’ respect, that’s never been in doubt.

When the Raiders looked as if they were playing in cement-dipped sneakers late in the first half against Miami, it was Cooper who tried to provide a spark.

After making two free throws with 31 seconds left, he made a steal while the RedHawks were holding the ball for a last shot.

As the clock was racing toward zeroes, he reached the 3-point line and, instead of getting a step or two closer, took a lateral dribble and knocked down a trey at the buzzer while falling down.

It was a heads-up play — and, to use one of coach Clint Sargent’s favorite words, fearless.

But becoming a vocal leader? Twelve games into his career?

To Sargent, that’s a big ask.

“It’s a tough thing. He’s doing an awful lot. I think Michael has that ability, and he’ll grow into that as he gets older. But we need our older guys (for that),” he said, mentioning Michael Imariagbe, Sam Alamutu, Bryan Etumnu, Logan Woods and Solomon Callaghan.

“It’s got to feel real when they’re stepping into (that role). That’s something you’ve got to sharpen all the time. You’ve got to be ‘on’ all the time if you’re going to be that guy, and they typically are. (The Miami loss) was, in my opinion, a little bit of an outlier, but certainly we can grow there.”

Cooper is shooting 49% from the field and 41.9 on 3’s and has averaged 22 points in the last three games.

He’s played more than anyone else, and his 145 field-goal attempts are 58 more than the next-highest total.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Asked if he’s ready to speak up more, he said: “Absolutely. The coaching staff is pushing me not to think I’m a freshman and try to be vocal as much as possible.

“I can bring it a lot more, and they’ve been on me to do that. I definitely need to step up in that department.”

The Raiders have had some quintessential vocal leaders in recent years, most notably Grant Benzinger and Cole Gentry.

Mostly, though, it’s been a shared duty. And that’s the way Imariagbe sees it still being.

“It’s not just any one person. Anybody can be a leader on our team. That’s what we try to push — be a player-led team,” he said.

“We speak to each other with authority. We don’t take it too personally. We know it’s love at the end of the day. We’ve got to be brutally honest with each other.”

