Wright State basketball: Athleticism not showing up in rebounding for Raiders

They’re also averaging a robust 4.33 blocks per game, which is on pace to be the highest clip since the program moved to Division I in 1987.

Even in the Loudon Love-Grant Basile years — those two are first and second in career blocks with 138 and 127 — the Raiders never averaged more than 3.6.

“Our guys are fearless,” Sargent said. “But we need to bring along the rest of it to win.”

Yep, coaching sometimes feels like playing whack-a-mole. Get one thing straightened out, and another facet of the game goes haywire.

The Raiders have been out-rebounded in five of their nine games — and not just by a little. Unsurprisingly, they lost all five.

They were bludgeoned on the boards by eight by Cal, seven by Toledo, 14 by Kent State, 11 by Butler and, most recently, 16 by Youngstown State.

“We’ve got to figure out the rebounding. That’s the stat. It’s just really hard to be consistent in other areas if you don’t rebound the ball at a consistent rate. Our ability to win just comes from that number,” Sargent said.

Andrea Holden, a 6-6 sophomore, has a whopping 17 blocks despite playing only 17.7 minutes per game. Michael Imariagbe, a 6-7 fifth-year player, is next with nine.

Both are in the top 10 in the league in rebounding with Imariagbe fourth at 6.4 and Holden 10th at 5.6. But they need help.

“It’s frustrating not to see more fruit there. But that doesn’t mean it’s not coming,” Sargent said.

“I remain encouraged with this team, even though the losing is just unbearable. But you’ve got to wear it and learn from it. And I have no doubt it’s just a matter of time.”

Another troubling stat is foul shooting. The Raiders are last in the league at 62.5% after hitting 70.6 and 75.7 the previous two years.

They went 15 of 28 in a 69-68 loss at YSU on Wednesday. A one-point loss with 13 missed free throws means the result could have easily been flipped.

Imariagbe is a master at drawing fouls — he has 21 more free-throw attempts than the next-highest total on the team — but is just 23 of 38 (60.5%) despite having a textbook stroke.

And the players who are proficient at the line — Solomon Callaghan hit 80.5% last year and Logan Woods 78.9 — aren’t getting there enough.

Part of the problem seems like self-induced pressure.

“Anxiety and fear stems from looking back too much or looking forward too much. Taking each day and learning what the Lord has for you in all aspects, that’s what we’re trying to do,” Sargent said.

“I’m going to continue to learn this team, and the program’s going to learn. I’ve been a part of a high rate of winning and a part of a high rate of losing ones you should win. It’s going to mold something that’s real and consistent — a winning culture. That’s what I’m after.”

NEXT GAME

Who: Green Bay at Wright State

When: 5 p.m. Sunday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM